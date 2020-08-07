The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 97,882 — an increase of 2,015 from the 95,867 reported Thursday.
That spike is due to a two-day backlog of information that should have been reported Wednesday and Thursday, combined with Friday's normal count, the health department said. It caught the issue late Thursday, the result of a "system performance configuration."
The 97,882 cases consist of 94,141 confirmed cases and 3,741 probable cases. There are 2,317 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,208 confirmed and 109 probable. That’s an increase of 18 from the 2,299 reported Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 11,843 cases: 4,283 in Chesterfield County, 3,811 in Henrico County, 3,112 in Richmond and 637 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 339 deaths attributed to the virus: 184 in Henrico, 80 in Chesterfield, 41 in Richmond and 32 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.3% as of Aug. 3, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
