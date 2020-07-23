As initial unemployment claims rise in Virginia, an enhanced benefit is set to expire on Saturday unless Congress acts to preserve it.
This is the final week for an additional $600 weekly unemployment payment under the federal CARES Act, with no clear outlook on whether Congress and President Donald Trump will allow the benefit to expire, extend it or reduce its size.
The uncertainty worries Democrats in Virginia's congressional delegation, who say they're open to how Congress provides aid to the unemployed as long as it acts quickly to help people who won't be able to pay essential bills without the additional payment on top of their state unemployment insurance benefit.
"That extra payment has literally kept millions of Americans out of poverty," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said in an interview on Wednesday.
Pat Levy-Lavelle, an attorney at the Legal Aid Justice Center in Richmond, said the expiration of the $600 benefit would leave unemployed Virginians with weekly unemployment compensation ranging from $60 to $378 to pay for housing, food and other necessities.
"It's a huge hit for folks who are just trying to keep up with the basics," Levy-Lavelle said.
Warner and other elected leaders say they are alarmed by an increase in unemployment claims for the first time since the peak of the economic meltdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic during the spring.
"They're going in the wrong direction," said Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, vice chair of the Joint Economic Committee of Congress.
Beyer is preparing his own plan for extending the enhanced unemployment benefit through the end of January, reducing it gradually to $450 a week and tying future payments to each state's unemployment rate.
The Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday that initial unemployment claims rose 17.5% last week, a gain of 5,654 claims from the previous week and the first weekly increase since May. At the same time, the number of people filing continued weekly claims fell by almost 15,000 people, or 4.2%. Nationally, the labor department reported Thursday that more than 30 million people are unemployed.
The employment commission repeated the concern it expressed early this week about a projected $750 million deficit in the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which had entered the crisis with a balance of almost $1.5 billion.
The projected deficit will require Virginia to borrow money from the federal government to keep the fund solvent, but state officials are worried about how to repay the debt and interest without greatly increasing excise taxes paid by employers.
"I am very anxious," Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said Thursday.
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said the state general fund budget - funded by tax revenues to pay for core state government services - would be responsible for paying the interest on that debt, which the employment commission said could cost $30 million a year, with the first payment due in the next fiscal year.
Ball and Layne also are concerned that a big increase in employer taxes could put more pressure on businesses that pay the levy on every worker they employ.
"We don't want to discourage employers from bring back employees," he said.
Gov. Ralph Northam has urged Virginia's congressional delegation to pass legislation to convert the loans from the U.S. Department of Labor to grants.
"What we need is a grant so we can keep the employer tax at a reasonable level," Ball said.
Chief of Staff Clark Mercer said Northam also is concerned about the pending expiration of the enhanced unemployment benefit this weekend, but the governor has not taken a position on how Congress should provide emergency aid to unemployed workers.
'He's been voicing that people need help, but we're not articulating what shape that should take," Mercer said.
One option, the chief of staff said, would be to ask the Virginia Supreme Court to restore a moratorium on evictions that it imposed in March, extended once and then lifted in late June.
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said this week he is "open to alternatives" that could include stimulus checks, rental assistance, and help with child care, but added, "I want the dollars to go to people who are hard hit right now. That has to be the core of whatever we pass."
Some businesses - especially hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues in the hospitality industry - say the benefit is too generous and makes it harder for them to hire workers.
"It has prevented the restoration of the work force because of the enhanced unemployment benefit," Virginia Chamber President and CEO Barry DuVal said this week.
Duval said he favors a congressional compromise that "creates a glide path" to phase out the benefit. "Allow those who are receiving the benefit to continue to do so, but reduce it over time," he said.
However, other businesses say ending the benefit would hurt the economy by taking away money that people need to pay for essentials, such as rent.
"Virginia's renters need this aid to continue to be able to pay their bills, and housing providers need rent collection to stay strong to be able to continue to provide accommodation to those who are unable to pay at all," the leaders of the Virginia Apartment Management Association said in a letter to members of the state's congressional delegation last week.
Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, whose district includes Hanover County, also is looking for a compromise.
“I believe Congress must work to find a balance between an enhanced benefit that supports hard-working Americans adversely impacted by the coronavirus, but at the same time does not disincentivize work," Wittman said in a statement on Thursday. "I recognize that these are extraordinary times and individuals should have certainty and continuity of benefits, of some amount, during the continued economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19."
One hopeful sign for Virginia from initial news reports about the contents of a potential relief package in the Senate is additional flexibility for state and local governments to spend the money they received under the CARES Act to combat COVID-19.
Virginia received $3.1 billion in aid, not including $200 million that went directly to Fairfax County. The state has distributed almost $650 million to localities, with an additional allocation expected to be disbursed this year. But the state and localities cannot use the money to replace lost revenues on which their budgets depend, under the current federal rules.
"The most important thing we've asked for is flexibility," Layne said "Not only is that the most important thing for us, but also for the localities."
Beyer said he is disappointed that the Republican package does not appear to include more money for state and local governments, as the HEROES Act passed by the House two months ago would have provided.
"There's a desperate need for more money," he said.
