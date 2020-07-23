Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT LOUISA...NORTHWESTERN CHESTERFIELD...NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND...GOOCHLAND...NORTHWESTERN HENRICO...NORTHWESTERN HANOVER...NORTHWESTERN AMELIA...POWHATAN AND EASTERN FLUVANNA COUNTIES... AT 757 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR ORANGE TO NEAR MORVEN. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO 1 INCH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, POWHATAN, GOOCHLAND, LOUISA, MINERAL, HADENSVILLE, TUCKAHOE, CARTERSVILLE, BON AIR, COLUMBIA, GUM SPRING, OILVILLE, MANAKIN, FERNCLIFF, TOBACCOVILLE, TRENHOLM, LAKESIDE VILLAGE, MACON, SABOT AND WYNDHAM. IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING.