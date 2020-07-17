University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao are two of the highest-paid public college presidents in the U.S.
That’s according to The Chronicle of Higher Education, which released its annual rankings of public college president salaries on Friday. William & Mary President Katherine Rowe and Virginia Tech President Tim Sands also placed in the top 100, which looked at how much presidents earned in 2019.
To make the rankings, The Chronicle, which is the country’s largest publication dedicated to covering colleges and universities, calculates how much presidents bring in during a full calendar year, including base pay, bonuses and severance, among other things.
Ryan, who started leading UVA in 2018, earned the seventh-most of any public college president, according to the rankings, bringing in $1,188,910. That includes $760,909 in base pay and $100,000 in bonuses.
The former Harvard Graduate School of Education dean did not rank high in the 2018 list, earning $460,956, according to The Chronicle, but former UVA leader Teresa Sullivan earned $668,804 that year. Ryan took office Aug. 1, 2018.
In the 2018-19 fiscal year, Ryan earned $962,875, according to the state salaries database compiled by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Ryan and other university leaders announced in April that, like other college officials across the U.S., they would take a 10% salary reduction as the state’s flagship college dealt with the economic fallout of COVID-19. They announced the cuts alongside news of a salary and hiring freeze.
“These are not decisions we make lightly, as we know they will be disruptive and difficult,” Ryan said along with Provost Liz Magill, Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis and Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. K. Craig Kent.
“But we are in a period of shared sacrifice, with more challenges ahead. We will meet these challenges by focusing on our core mission, by doing our best to support one another, and by continuing to look for creative solutions.”
Rao ranked 55th among public college presidents, nine spots lower than his 2018 ranking.
VCU’s chief executive, who has led the university since 2009, brought in $741,073 in total compensation in the 2019 calendar year, according to The Chronicle’s database. The figure is below the $1,020,828 reported for the 2019 fiscal year, according to The Times-Dispatch’s database.
The budget approved last month by VCU’s governing board did not require salary cuts, layoffs or furloughs for any VCU employee, including Rao.
“But the university budget will be revisited after the state legislature meets next month to review revenue forecasts and to consider revisions to Virginia’s budget,” VCU spokesman Mike Porter said in a statement. “If additional university budget cuts are necessary, employee furloughs may be necessary, which would include President Rao. Employees making under $50,000 per year would be excluded from furloughs.”
Rowe, William & Mary’s president since 2018, ranked 73rd in the rankings, earning $671,621 last year, according to The Chronicle. Sands came in three spots later with $654,651 earned.
The full report can be found at www.chronicle.com/compensation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.