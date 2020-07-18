DOSWELL - Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, will take on Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in November.
In an in-person convention Saturday in Caroline County, Freitas, who has served in the House of Delegates since 2016, received 56% of the vote on the third ballot, outlasting five challengers in his bid to secure the GOP nomination in the one-time Republican stronghold that turned blue in 2018.
In the final round of balloting Freitas topped Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, who received 44% of the vote. The win for Freitas, who sought the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in 2018, sets up what is likely to be a closely watched contest with Spanberger in a swing district that includes eight rural counties and large swaths of suburban Chesterfield and Henrico.
“Today is a victory, and it’s the victory that launches another fight,” Freitas told supporters after the results were announced around 8:30 p.m., “and the fight that we’re going on next, this is the one we wanted. We had to fight this one first, but the one we’re in now, that’s the one we wanted. That's the one we’re excited about.”
Freitas, a U.S. Army veteran who gained national recognition in 2018 for a pro-guns speech on the House floor, looks to represent a district that includes all of Orange, Culpeper, Goochland, Louisa, Nottoway, Amelia and Powhatan counties, along with large parts of Spotsylvania, Chesterfield and Henrico counties.
Spanberger said in a statement before Freitas won that “my commitment to the issues that matter most to the people of Central Virginia won’t change,” specifically highlighting broadband internet access, prescription drug costs for senior citizens and COVID-19 safety, among other things.
“I’ll continue working with both Republicans and Democrats to get things done, and I look forward to victory in November,” said Spanberger, a former CIA officer who beat Rep. Dave Brat, R-7th, in 2018. “Our district needs someone who puts country before party, not the other way around.”
Freitas, who Brat endorsed this year, will be allowed on the November ballot after the state elections board voted earlier this month to extend a deadline that Freitas and several others missed to file a form that, if not filed, wouldn’t have him listed on the general election ballot.
The DCCC is suing the Board of Elections over its exception, arguing that Freitas, who also missed the deadline last year, forcing him to launch a write-in campaign to win his House of Delegates seat back, should not be allowed on the ballot.
Running against Freitas were Chesterfield County teacher Pete Greenwald, Army veteran Andrew Knaggs, McGuire, Chesterfield nonprofit leader Tina Ramirez and lawyer Jason Roberge.
The convention, held in the Farm Bureau Exhibition Hall at Meadow Event Park where the State Fair of Virginia is normally held, was initially scheduled for April, but delayed because of COVID-19. That made it the last nominating contest in a year in which every seat in Virginia's U.S. House delegation up in November, as well as that of Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.
Roughly 2,500 delegates attended the convention. More than 5,000 delegates registered for the event. A candidate had to receive a majority of support from delegates in order to win. The bottom two finishers in each round were eliminated.
Freitas nearly secured the nomination in the first round of voting, earning 43.5%. McGuire garnered 25.9% of the vote, while Ramirez received 23% and Knaggs got 7%. Greenwald and Roberge each received less than 1% of the vote.
In the second round, Freitas failed to receive the majority needed to secure the nomination. He picked up 3 percentage points, for a total of 46.7% on the second ballot. McGuire received 25.1% compared with Ramirez’s 24.5% and Knaggs’ 3.7%. For the third round, Ramirez endorsed McGuire while Knaggs backed Freitas.
Freitas raised more than $1 million in the contest, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. McGuire raised the second most at $670,199, according to VPAP.
McGuire did not immediately return a request for comment on Saturday's outcome.
Freitas’ wife, Tina, encouraged supporters of other candidates to back her husband.
“We have to do this together,” she said outside the Freitas tent after the results were read. “We are on the same side.”
While other local party committees opted for a drive-through convention, most notably one last month that saw former Liberty University employee Bob Good oust Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, or a primary, 7th District Republicans convened in person Saturday.
Party officials recommended that people social distance and wear face masks, which less than half of attendees did.
“Your safety, our safety, everyone’s safety is of predominant importance,” said 7th District GOP Chairman Ben Slone during the 7:30 a.m. opening ceremony.
Some voters wore masks inside the convention hall while voting and removed them when they got outside, where people waited to hear results.
“It’s their freedom,” said Rick Smith, a Goochland County resident who supported Freitas, regarding the choice to wear a mask.
Delegates interviewed said Spanberger is not adequately representing them and said they are politically motivated this year by gun control efforts, abortion and recent protests over race, among other things.
“It’s time to get control of our country again,” said Louisa County resident William Woody.
Outside the convention hall, people posed for pictures with Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, the only declared Republican candidate for governor next year, and Daniel Gade, the Republican challenging Warner this fall.
Campaigns positioned tents near the hall, offering relief from the 90-plus degree heat with industrial-size fans, while the Ramirez campaign shuttled supporters to-and-from a nearby hotel to stay cool.
Isn’t he the sharp tack that twice in a row has missed deadlines to file for elections. I am not sure he is the kind of forgetful person we need as our member of Congress. I will vote for the person who has a proven record of accomplishments for the citizens in the 7th District: Abigail Spanberger!
