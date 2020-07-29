hbcu30k

Chapel on Hampton University’s campus.

 Hampton University’

Hampton University has received the largest single donation in school history, a gift announced Tuesday from MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The private, historically black college in Hampton is one of three to have announced major gifts on Tuesday from Scott, who said she donated $1.7 billion from her fortune to charity.

Hampton did not announce the exact amount of the donation and a university spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

Howard University also did not disclose the amount it received, but Xavier University of Louisiana said it was given $20 million.

“This pure act of benevolence is clearly a game changer and it could not have come at a better time,” said Hampton President William R. Harvey in a statement. “I speak for the entire Hampton University community when I say we are grateful to Ms. MacKenzie Scott, who has chosen to support us during this unprecedented period of uncertainty.”

Harvey has the sole discretion for how the funding will be used, according to a university news release, which said the university is considering using the money for the school's Proton Therapy Institute, new student scholarships and scientific laboratory upgrades, among other things.

Hampton is not the only HBCU receiving large donations.

Dominion Energy announced last week that it is giving money to Hampton, Norfolk State, Virginia Union and Virginia State universities as part of a $35 million initiative aimed at promoting equity in high education.

The six-year program includes $25 million for HBCUs and $10 million in scholarships.

jmattingly@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6012

Twitter: @jmattingly306​

Tags

State Government Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers Virginia politics and policy. He previously covered education. A northern New York native and Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

Watch Now: Related Video

Northam announces new COVID-19 restrictions for Hampton Roads area

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email