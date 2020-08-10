Virginia DMV

The Richmond Central DMV was one of 11 that reopened by appointment only on May 18.

 Richmond Times-Dispatch

A Henrico County office of the Department of Motor Vehicles will be open by appointment as of Aug. 17. The office is at 9237 Quioccasin Road.

Amid COVID-19, DMV is rolling out the reopening of offices across the state where customers can sign up for tasks that ordinarily require an in-person visit.

The office on Quioccasin Road is one of five that are slated to open Aug. 17, along with facilities in Bedford, Kilmarnock, Lorton and Pulaski.

DMV says it has three months of appointment slots available at any time, with updates daily.

Go to www.dmv.virginia.gov to make an appointment or for further information.

