A Henrico County office of the Department of Motor Vehicles will be open by appointment as of Aug. 17. The office is at 9237 Quioccasin Road.
Amid COVID-19, DMV is rolling out the reopening of offices across the state where customers can sign up for tasks that ordinarily require an in-person visit.
The office on Quioccasin Road is one of five that are slated to open Aug. 17, along with facilities in Bedford, Kilmarnock, Lorton and Pulaski.
DMV says it has three months of appointment slots available at any time, with updates daily.
Go to www.dmv.virginia.gov to make an appointment or for further information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.