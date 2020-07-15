20200704_MET_WOMEN_AWE07

Gov. Ralph Northam wants to take down the Lee statue.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/Times-Dispatch

Ahead of a hearing that could decide the fate of Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue, Attorney General Mark Herring asked a city judge to combine two lawsuits challenging the state’s plans to remove the monument.

Herring on Wednesday filed a motion to consolidate the two cases, which seek to bar the state from removing Richmond’s most well-known Confederate iconography. A hearing has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Richmond Circuit Court, where Herring’s office expects the motion to be considered.

“Having the claims litigated separately would result in the Commonwealth litigating the Governor’s right to remove the Lee statue twice, causing substantial delays and significant duplicative costs for the parties and the Court,” Herring said in the filing.

One of the cases, filed by William Gregory, the great-grandson of two signatories of the 1890 deed that transferred ownership of the land for the Lee statue over to the state, resulted in a temporary injunction blocking Gov. Ralph Northam’s plans to remove the memorial.

The judge in the Gregory case, Bradley B. Cavedo, has recused himself from the second case, which residents of the Monument Avenue Historic District filed. Cavedo lives within the historic district.

Those six residents, only one of whom, Helen Marie Taylor, is named in the lawsuit, have asked that their case be consolidated with Gregory’s.

In a separate filing Wednesday, Herring requested that the five anonymous plaintiffs prove that they have standing to challenge Northam’s planned removal.

“Since the plaintiffs have hidden behind anonymity, we currently do not have any way to evaluate who they are or if they actually have standing,” Herring spokeswoman Charlotte Gomer said.

Richmond has removed all but one of the city-owned Confederate statues, including four from Monument Avenue, leaving only the state-owned Lee on the famous street. Cavedo, in a separate case, barred the state from removing the A.P. Hill statue in the city’s North Side for 60 days.

jmattingly@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6012

Twitter: @jmattingly306

Tags

State Government Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers Virginia politics and policy. He previously covered education. A northern New York native and Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

Watch Now: Related Video

Northam to people flouting the mask rules, "You are being selfish"

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email