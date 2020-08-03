A coalition of Virginia hospitals and physicians is suing the state's Medicaid program over emergency budget cuts that they say will cost them $55 million in reduced payments for emergency room visits this year during a public health emergency when they can least afford it.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, the Medical Society of Virginia and the Virginia College of Emergency physicians filed the suit in federal court last week. They allege that Medicaid budget cuts approved by the General Assembly in April "will cause irreparable harm not only to needy patient populations, but also to hospitals and physician practices themselves, which are already struggling with increased costs and decreased revenue due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The assembly approved the cuts to Medicaid reimbursements for providers during its reconvened session on April 22, when it also suspended more than $2 billion in planned spending in response to the sharp economic downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis.
"Considering this climate, the middle of a global pandemic is the worst possible time to initiate new policies that threaten the ability of hospitals and doctors to respond to patients’ emergency medical needs," hospital association spokesman Julian Walker said in a statement on Monday. "Yet that is exactly what Virginia has done."
Legislators say the budget provisions are necessary to discourage Medicaid recipients from unnecessary use of emergency departments instead of seeking care from their doctors or urgent care centers.
"They should talk to their primary care physician," said Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, chairman of the House Health, Welfare and Institutions Committee and vice chairman of the budget committee. "That should be something everybody can agree to."
Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, a member of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee who sponsored the budget amendments, said the state applies similar provisions to the six managed-care insurance companies that oversee 90% of the state Medicaid program's 1.6 million recipients.
"This is just making the hospitals accountable as well," Barker said Monday.
The budget actions direct the Department of Medical Assistance Services to reduce state payments for emergency room services later deemed to be unnecessary and cut payments in half for services to Medicaid patients who are readmitted to the hospital within 30 days if their return is later determined to be "potentially preventable."
The hospital association and its allies contend that the budget provisions represent an "unlawful taking" of reimbursements they earn by treating Medicaid patients who come to emergency rooms because they are generally poorer, sicker and have less access to routine preventive medical care than other Virginians.
They also say that the provision that reduces the level of medical care and reimbursement considered necessary will have "a disproportionate impact on minority communities" that rely heavily on some of the hospitals that would be hurt most.
"Pandemic or not – these policies are fundamentally flawed, constitutionally invalid, and a violation of federal law and regulations," Walker said for the association. "The devotion to patients shared by Virginia doctors and hospitals compels us to stand against policies such as these that treat Medicaid beneficiaries as second class citizens when it comes to their health care."
The hospital association, representing 110 hospitals within 26 health systems in Virginia, is a politically muscular organization that worked closely with Gov. Ralph Northam to persuade the assembly to expand the Medicaid program in 2018 to serve more than 400,000 uninsured Virginians under the Affordable Care Act.
However, the association also has unsuccessfully pushed the governor to provide its members $1 billion in federal aid under the federal CARES Act to compensate them for lost revenues and $218 million in additional expenses to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including emergency surge capacity.
Hospitals also say they've lost more than $1 billion from elective surgeries and other medical treatment that was cancelled or deferred during the public health emergency, but state officials estimate that the federal government has provided $750 million in emergency relief directly to Virginia hospitals.
The hospital association and its allies acknowledge the need for health care reforms that reduce unnecessary use of hospital emergency rooms for conditions that could be treated more efficiently and less expensively elsewhere, or prevented entirely.
However, they say they should not bear the financial burden of fixing larger societal inequities that are beyond the control of hospitals and doctors who have no choice but to treat Medicaid patients who show up at emergency rooms for treatment.
"The high rates of emergency department use and hospital readmission among Medicaid beneficiaries are problems worth addressing," states the 28-page lawsuit filed on Thursday in the U.S. Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. "But Virginia may not unlawfully take economic value from hospitals and physicians to offset the costs of public problems that rightfully should be borne by the public as a whole, through system-wide health care and social services reform."
Legislators and insurers say the readmission provision already applies to the federal Medicare program for the elderly, and that the state is holding hospitals to the same standards as managed-care companies to discourage unnecessary use of expensive emergency hospital care.
"If you don't manage your expenses, you pretty much have to pay anything and everything they charge you for, regardless of whether it is necessary," said Doug Gray, executive director of the Virginia Association of Health Plans.
YEAH, Let's expand Medicaid, and stick it to the hospitals and doctors in lower payments, and this isn't only being caused by Covid, it was going to happen anyway, because when more people who don't pay, use a service, they use more, and hand the bill to someone else, in this case, the Virginia taxpayers.
