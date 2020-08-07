It’s been about a month since Melanie Bianco first learned she would be losing her job. Now, she’s unemployed, frustrated and fed up as she waits for Congress to strike a deal to extend jobless benefits as her mortgage and student loans hang in the balance.
The 30-year-old North Richmond resident spent the past seven years planning corporate and group travel for a Richmond-based travel management firm. The travel industry was one of the first and hardest hit by the response to the coronavirus.
“Our business just completely tanked,” she said.
A Paycheck Protection Program loan under the federal CARES Act helped her employer keep her and her colleagues employed for months as leaders across the world ordered people to stay home. But once that money ran out, Bianco was out of a job. Now she’s also out of the additional $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit that ended two weeks ago, just when she needed it.
“By my last day of work and filing, I got one week of furlough with that $600,” she said.
President Donald Trump indicated late Friday on Twitter that he may take unilateral action to extend emergency relief after talks collapsed between Republicans and Democrats in Congress over a package with the expired unemployment compensation benefit at the center.
The package, much smaller than the $3 trillion HEROES Act passed by House Democrats in May, attempts to relieve a country still under siege from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 150,000 Americans and left 13 million fewer people employed since the crisis began.
Democrats say Trump doesn’t have the authority to act on spending without going through Congress.
“It’s disappointing that the administration is moving to issue a series of executive orders that only puts a Band-Aid on the economic and health crisis we’re facing,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said in response on Friday night.
“Since the House passed the HEROES Act nearly three months ago, I’ve been pushing for my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to come together to help millions of American families struggling to weather this storm,” Warner said. “American families can’t afford for Congress to wait — they need real relief now.”
The U.S. added 1.8 million jobs in July, but still has recovered less than half of those lost since the pandemic began in February.
“Unfortunately, what we’re seeing is all of those temporary furloughs turning into permanent job losses,” Warner said earlier this week.
In Virginia, initial unemployment claims fell for the first time in weeks, but 331,401 Virginians filed for weekly unemployment benefits this week, or about 311,000 more than the same week a year ago.
Without the $600 bump, those weekly benefits range from $60 to $378 in Virginia.
“That’s nearly $200 million a week that is suddenly missing from Virginia’s economy,” said Pat Levy-Lavelle, an attorney at the Legal Aid Justice Center.
For Bianco, the maximum state employment benefit is $340 a week after taxes, or less than half of what she was taking home before. She has little patience for the political battle in Congress between Republicans, who favor an additional $200 a week initially, and Democrats, who want the full $600 weekly benefit.
“I don’t understand why a middle of the road compromise can’t happen,” she said. “If the Democrats want $600 a week and the Republicans want $200, why can’t we meet in the middle and say $400? It blows my mind.”
The level of additional unemployment compensation isn’t the only issue that was part of the negotiations.
House Democrats included $1 trillion in additional aid for state and local governments as part of a $3 trillion relief package they adopted more than two weeks ago.
Senate Republicans rejected the House proposal immediately as too costly and countered with a $1 trillion package that doesn’t include more money for state and local governments, but would give them more flexibility in using the $150 billion aid included in the CARES Act for the costs of the COVID-19 health emergency.
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, speaking Friday before talks broke down, said aid to state and local governments is essential to prevent them from laying off employees who provide essential public services, as well as contribute to the economy.
“All of these people are essential workers, so it’s a double curse,” McEachin said. “They lose their jobs, and the people who need these services don’t have access to them anymore.”
Virginia received $3.1 billion for state and local government under the CARES Act, with more than $1.1 billion distributed among cities and counties, which are responsible for helping towns within their borders. But the state and localities can’t use the money to replace lost tax revenues essential to their budgets.
Gov. Ralph Northam is preparing a new forecast for revenues to support spending in the two-year state budget that is likely to be short $2 billion. Any additional federal aid or flexibility would help, but Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said the General Assembly is still likely to make deep cuts in planned new spending that would require continuing revenues, not one-time funds.
“What it does is buy us time,” Layne said Thursday, when a deal looked likely. “It buys us time without making drastic reductions until we see where the economy is going.”
The plan offered by Senate Republicans and the White House included $105 billion for education, primarily in grades K-12, which is a major expense for Virginia and local governments.
“What we’re doing as Democrats is we’re either trying to bulk up that education number, of if we can get ample state and local government aid, some of which could be used for education, we could use the money the Republicans have offered so we can help schools meet needs,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., on Wednesday, two days before negotiations hit a wall.
McEachin doesn’t buy the tradeoff. “Right now, we’re in the middle of an economic calamity,” he said. “State and local governments need help across the board. They don’t just need help with education.”
Similarly, Kaine says the unemployment compensation benefit should be negotiated as part of a package of other benefits, including rental and mortgage assistance, help with child care and food security.
“The amount of the benefit also connects to what other benefits are provided,” he said.
But the additional $600 weekly benefit that Bianco no longer gets is critical as bills pile up and she leans on her boyfriend, a restaurant general manager, for financial support. They live together and both are now familiar with the unemployment filing process: Her boyfriend was furloughed for three and a half months and is only recently back to work.
“It bugs the crap out of me that I can’t contribute. I’ve never not provided for myself in my life,” she said. “I feel super frustrated and upset. I can’t control anything. I get angry about it.”
As usual tRump and the republicans want to put a band aid on something that needs stitches.........typical. Doing a short term fix does nothing more than kick the can down the road at a time when people are suffering. The House passed a bill months ago and turtle McConnell and his gang sat on it until the 11th hour. The people will not forget this in Nov!
