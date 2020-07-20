A federal judge on Monday rejected a bid for a preliminary injunction and set an Aug. 27 trial date in a suit alleging that Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 executive orders violate the rights of a Loudoun County businessman.
Jon Tigges, the owner of Zion Springs, a vineyard and wedding venue, filed suit last month in federal court alleging that the restrictions violate equal treatment of the laws by discriminating in categories and that Northam exceeded his emergency powers.
Tigges testified Monday that in 2019 his business grossed $1.4 million. Asked if the business was profitable, he said, “last year it was tight, it was right on the line” — and that was without the numerous cancellations he has had this year which he blamed largely on state COVID-19 restrictions.
Potentially losing $1.4 million in income constitutes ongoing “irreparable harm,” argued Tigges’ lawyer, Chap Petersen on Monday. Peterson, who is also a state senator, D-Fairfax City, asked the court for a preliminary injunction stopping enforcement of the restrictions until the suit has been tried.
At the end of an hourlong hearing Monday, U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. denied the motion for a preliminary injunction, set a hearing for Aug. 3 on the Commonwealth’s motion to dismiss the suit, which was filed last month, and set a trial date for Aug. 27.
In ruling on the injunction, Gibney said Tigges would have to show a strong likelihood of ultimate success.
Gibney said reasonable minds can disagree on the ultimate outcome of the suit. But, he said, “There is no differing about the fact that COVID-19 is a dangerous disease and it is the obligation of our government to address that.”
The judge said it was unfortunate that the restrictions disproportionately affect hospitality businesses.
The suit contends that the COVID-19 rules impermissibly curtail civil rights in Virginia, including the right to peaceably assemble and attend religious services and the right to own and use private property.
It also alleges that the restrictions are not limited in times and scope; infringe on constitutional rights; and are impermissibly vague and subject to arbitrary enforcement.
Tigges, who was cross-examined Monday by Michelle Kallen, a deputy Virginia solicitor general, conceded that the pandemic itself caused some of the cancellations but said the biggest reason was concern about violating the law.
“They want to be with one another, and they want to take the risk,” said Tigges, who explained his business, Zion Springs, in Loudon County, already goes to extraordinary lengths to protect clients.
Answering questions from both Kallen and Gibney, Dr. Lillian Peake, the state epidemiologist, testified that masks and social distancing are effective ways to curb the spread of the virus and that the difference between a family gathering and a group of strangers is that a family may already have close contact with one another.
Limiting the size of groups can limit the spread of the virus and reduce the risk of a “superspreader.” If there were no restrictions, Peake said, experts believe the virus would “get out of control.”
Tigges also has filed a suit with the Supreme Court of Virginia complaining that the General Assembly was not part of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
