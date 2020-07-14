A Lynchburg judge has ruled that Virginia's new universal background check law is "facially" valid in most respects, but is unconstitutional as currently applied to adults under 21 seeking to purchase handguns.
In a ruling released just after noon on Tuesday, Circuit Judge F. Patrick Yeatts upheld the law as it applies to both private and retail sales for adults over age 21. But Yeatts wrote that it is unconstitutional for adults 18 to 20 who can no longer purchase a handgun in a private sale.
One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed by gun rights activists and several other parties - Wyatt Lowman - is legally an adult but under 21.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, whose office defended the new law, said in a statement that he intends to appeal the judge's "limited, narrow injunction" that bars enforcing the law for handgun sales to people under 21. Herring called it "a potentially dangerous judicially created loophole that is without basis in the law."
Prospective buyers under 21 already were barred from purchasing a handgun in Virginia from a licensed firearms dealer. They are automatically rejected as a person prohibited from buying a handgun during the background check process.
But the judge noted that prior to the new law, which went into effect July 1, residents between ages 18 to 21 could purchase a handgun through a private sale, but not from a licensed dealer. At the same time, federal regulations and procedures mandate dealers who facilitate private sales to take it into their inventory and record it as an acquisition before transferring it to the buyer. That transaction requires a background check, and the system automatically rejects a sale to someone under 21.
In his ruling, the judge said the attorney general's office agreed during a July 2 hearing on the law that adults under 21 can no longer purchase handguns under the law, but "deflects by saying the problem lies with federal law, not the Act."
"During the hearing, the Commonwealth twice mentioned that it is working with the FBI to correct this problem," the judge wrote. "At the same time, the commonwealth argues that 18-20-year-olds do not have a constitutional right to buy handguns because age-related firearm restrictions are presumptively lawful."
The judge added: "Although the [law] is facially constitutional, the Commonwealth is currently unprepared to administer it in a way that does not infringe on the right of adults under 21 to purchase a handgun, the 'quintessential self-defense weapon.' The Commonwealth cannot create and justify a constitutional violation by transferring the infringement to federal law or federal systems. Lowman, therefore, is likely to succeed on the merits."
Yeatts said Lowman had demonstrated "irreparable harm because the temporary violation of a constitutional right is enough. The Court finds that the violation easily tips the balance of equities in Lowman's favor. Finally, the Court finds that the public interest favors enjoining a constitutional violation, not allowing the unconstitutional application of a statute to perpetuate."
The judge enjoined the attorney general not to enforce the law on adults under age 21.
Herring, in a statement, said he believes the judge "agreed with nearly all of" the state's arguments for the law's constitutionality - with the exception of private gun sales to 18-20 year olds.
"Background checks save lives and they are supported by huge majorities of Virginians, including gun owners," Herring said. "Background checks keep guns away from dangerous people who are already barred from possessing firearms, like felons and domestic abusers, but even this simple, commonsense, widely-supported safety measure is still too much for the extremists in the gun lobby who sued to block it."
“Universal background check systems only work if they are truly universal, and we believe this potentially dangerous judicially created loophole is without basis in the law," he added. "So while the judge agreed with nearly all of our arguments and largely upheld the law, we believe that this injunction, though limited and narrow, is worthy of higher review and I intend to appeal it as soon as possible.”
Late last month, the attorney general was successful in defending Virginia’s new one-handgun-per-month law in Goochland County Circuit Court. A judge found that the gun lobby had not met its burden showing that the law was likely unconstitutional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Dang that constitution!!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.