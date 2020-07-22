With Virginia's controversial new gun control measures now in effect, the state's Democratic U.S. senators want the state laws to become federal law.
Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, who is running for re-election, on Wednesday introduced the "Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act of 2020" that would enact most of Virginia's new gun control legislation nationally, including the state's new "red flag" law, a one-handgun-a-month law and the required reporting of lost and stolen guns. The proposal is not likely to gain support in the Republican-controlled Senate or with the White House.
“Too many communities across the Commonwealth have been affected by gun violence. That’s why earlier this month, Virginia led the charge by adopting reasonable measures to help prevent future tragedies. Now it’s time for Congress to act,” Warner said in a statement.
Virginia's adoption of seven gun control measures backed by Gov. Ralph Northam this year met substantial pushback, with an estimated 22,000 people attending a gun rights rally in and around Capitol Square in January. Still, the legislature passed all but an assault weapons ban, citing a mandate from voters to act on the issue.
Gun rights activists unsuccessfully sued the state to block the July 1 implementation of two of the laws, the one-handgun-a-month measure and universal background checks.
“We have seen the scourge of gun violence in the tragedies of Virginia Tech and Virginia Beach, drive-by shootings, domestic violence, the hundreds of suicides by firearm every week, and other crime in cities and towns across our country,” Kaine, who was governor during the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting, said in a statement.
He added: “For too long, Congress has remained a bystander while states like Virginia have taken action. While no single piece of legislation can eradicate gun violence, as elected officials we have a responsibility to act. We must learn painful lessons from these horrific events and follow the Commonwealth’s example to take commonsense steps that can help save lives.”
The bill proposes the following at the federal level: a “red flag” law, which would allow for temporary removal of firearms "from individuals who pose a high risk of harming themselves or others"; a one-handgun-a-month measure, which Virginia had from 1993 to 2012; requiring gun owners to report a lost or stolen gun to law enforcement within 48 hours; and holding gun owners liable "for recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured gun in the presence of a minor."
It would also enact universal background checks on all gun sales and transfers, with exemptions for certain family members, law enforcement officers, military service members, hunting, target shooting, and self-defense, and a measure that would prohibit people convicted of dating violence and stalking from owning a gun.
"Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, who is running for re-election, on Wednesday introduced the "Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act of 2020" that would enact most of Virginia's new gun control legislation nationally, including the state's new "red flag" law, a one-handgun-a-month law and the required reporting of lost and stolen guns. The proposal is not likely to gain support in the Republican-controlled Senate or with the White House.".......... Of course they support confiscation of guns from law abiding citizens, that is what Democrats do. Here in Virginia, Democrats in the house and Senate have passed draconian gun control laws, that they told Virginians would reduce or eliminate gun violence, shootings and needless deaths, and it wasn't three days after the July 1st implementation of the laws, that several people were shot an killed in Richmond and other areas of Virginia, a FACT. The Democrats assured the people of Virginia, that their laws would greatly reduce gun violence, and their plans failed in only three days, so now our two Charlatan Senators want to make the failed laws federal laws...... No, the Republicans are 100% correct in pointing out the utter failure that the Democrat's gun control laws were, and in addition, the Democrats support criminals and thugs, because they are a primary constituency of the Democrat party, and they won't demand that they give up their illegal guns, but they want law abiding, tax paying citizens to give up their civil rights and 2nd amendment rights, when they are talking about defunding the police........ No, this is just another purely political move on the part of Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.........Vote for Gade for Senate, and get rid of lying Mark Warner, he has been bad for Virginia since he was elected governor.
Demey,
You make the same BS arguments over and over.....The new gun laws were still passed and next session an assault weapons ban in on the menu....Elections have consequences....
They had better hurry before a big portion of Richmond and other Democrat run cities become cities of the walking dead. Period.
Start by addressing ILLEGAL gun ownership, and bring back the five year mandatory sentence for those found with an illegal gun or having a gun when it is illegal for them to have one. Stop limiting LEGAL gun ownership and address the thugs first.
AMEN - Derek
Because how often has it been an illegal gun owner thug that perpetrated a mass shooting?
Mass shootings are rare, and they are generally perpetrated by confused Leftists, like the shooting of the Congressional baseball team several years ago Sandra, the real problem is the massive numbers of people being shot and killed by thugs and criminals with guns, and example would be Chicago, where Democrats have run the city for many decades, and they have some of the most stringent gun laws in America, and they have had hundreds of shootings and deaths this year alone. Sandra, gun control laws never work, because the thugs and criminals don't care about laws, they need to be removed permanently from society, then we will see a reduction in gun violence and murders, it is the thug or criminal Sandra, NOT the firearm.
Exactly
Sandra, Chicago, shot and killed to date-383. Shot and wounded-1767. Yes, those are some mass shootings there, but most happen 1 by 1. Might throw in a few multiples of 2 and 3's. Can your "mass" shootings in the US even compare to these figures this year? This is just Chicago. Shall I provide you some stats for some other "friendly" cities?
