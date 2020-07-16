The Library of Virginia has set a deadline of Jan. 1, 2021, for what it calls a "herculean effort" to process and make public the collected papers from the administration of Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, which began 30 years ago.
Wilder, the first African American elected governor in the United States, publicly accused the state library of racism in a letter early this month from his assistant at Virginia Commonwealth University because of the long delay in making his gubernatorial papers available for public research.
Mike Strom, state archivist and director of government record services, told Wilder's assistant, Angelica Bega, on Monday that the library had made completion of Wilder's gubernatorial papers "our highest priority for the rest of 2020."
The library has assembled a team of 13 employees from seven departments to "get the job done" by Jan. 1, said Strom, who added that the institution would add more people to the team "if progress lags behind where we need it to be to reach this goal."
However, the all-hands-on-deck commitment will affect the other work at the library, which has yet to recover from staffing and budget cuts in the Great Recession.
"Work on other government records collections and our backlog of electronic records will be put on hold until this project is completed," Strom told Wilder's assistant.
Library Board Chairman Preston Bryant asked the General Assembly money committees on Thursday to release $800,000 that had been included in the two-year state budget to help the state library accelerate and complete work on processing gubernatorial papers from Wilder's administration and those of several subsequent governors.
The appropriation was among $2 billion in new spending Gov. Ralph that Gov. Ralph Northam and the General Assembly froze because of the economic swoon caused by the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying shutdown of many businesses.
Bryant, a former delegate from Lynchburg and Cabinet secretary for Gov. Tim Kaine, apologized for the long delay in processing records from Wilder's four-year term, which began in January 1990.
"That the library had not completed processing Governor Wilder's records was not fully known to the library's senior leadership until earlier this year," he told the House Appropriations and Senate Finance committees. "It was a shock."
Bryant said the library had struggled to complete its mission without adequate resources, but he said that did not excuse the lapse.
"The library should have done better, and we all - including the board - fully apologize," he said.
Initially, Bryant said the library expected the completion of work on Wilder's records to take up to two years, "given existing resources."
"Clearly, two years is not acceptable," he told legislators. "After evaluating all options, the library has developed a plan to complete the work by the end of this year."
Wilder responded to the library's new commitment on Thursday by sharing a letter he had received from Matt Winick, a young man from Michigan who said he struggles with learning because of autism and a learning disability, but finds inspiration in the former governor's work and accomplishments.
"People like Matt Winick can have greater accessibility to our nation’s history founded in Virginia," Wilder said in a message about the importance of the gubernatorial papers.
State Librarian Sandra G. Treadway apologized to Wilder for the delay in processing papers from his gubernatorial, as well as records from his previous term as Virginia's first African American to be elected lieutenant governor.
Treadway acknowledged that Wilder's papers had "fallen off the radar" at the library, but she said budget cuts and turnover in key staff positions had slowed the time-consuming process of documenting gubernatorial records and ensuring that no protected information is included before making them public.
"That is of utmost importance," she said Thursday.
The library has processed and made available records from the terms of three governors who served after Wilder - George Allen, Jim Gilmore and Mark Warner - and has partially completed work on records from the term of Kaine, who left office in 2010.
The suspended spending initiatives included $400,000 this year and $400,000 next year to speed up the processing and public release of gubernatorial records.
"Receiving this funding will allow the library to significantly boost its archival efforts, not only completing the Wilder records but tackling the remainder of the Kaine Administration records and beginning the [Gov. Bob] McDonnell and [Gov. Terry] McAuliffe Administration records and preparing to receive Governor Northam's records," Bryant told legislators.
"Indeed, without this additional funding, the library will get further behind," he said.
