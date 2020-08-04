MIDDAY UPDATE: Va. in the clear as Isaias races toward the Northeast U.S.; at least five tornadoes likely hit the state

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE

ISAIAS RACING NORTH-NORTHEASTWARD ACROSS EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA INTO
SOUTHEASTERN NEW YORK

NEW INFORMATION
---------------

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- THE TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR ACCOMACK,
BERTIE, BRUNSWICK, CAMDEN, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE,
CHOWAN, DINWIDDIE, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL.
HEIGHTS), EASTERN CURRITUCK, EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER,
EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN,
GATES, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, HERTFORD,
ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX, NEW
KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON,
NORTHAMPTON, NORTHUMBERLAND, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, PRINCE
GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA
BEACH, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN CURRITUCK, WESTERN ESSEX,
WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF
RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN,
WESTMORELAND, AND YORK

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR DORCHESTER, INLAND
WORCESTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, SOMERSET, AND WICOMICO

* STORM INFORMATION:
- ABOUT 180 MILES NORTH OF OCEAN CITY MD
- 40.9N 75.1W
- STORM INTENSITY 65 MPH
- MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 20 DEGREES AT 40 MPH

SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------

TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS IS RACING NORTHEASTWARD THROUGH THE
NORTHERN MID ATLANTIC REGION THIS AFTERNOON, WITH WINDS RAPIDLY
DIMINISHING ACROSS THE LOWER MID-ATLANTIC. CONDITIONS SHOULD
GRADUALLY IMPROVE THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH WATER LEVELS CONTINUING
TO DROP ACROSS THE REGION. MINOR TO LOCALLY MODERATE COASTAL
FLOODING IS EXPECTED ON THE BAY SIDE OF THE LOWER EASTERN SHORE,
WITH THE HIGH TIDE CYCLE THIS EVENING.

AN ELEVATED RIP CURRENT THREAT WILL PERSIST OVER THE NEXT COUPLE
DAYS, LEADING TO DANGEROUS CONDITIONS FOR SWIMMING.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------

* WIND:
POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS
AREAS ALONG THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. REMAIN WELL
SHELTERED FROM DANGEROUS WIND HAVING ADDITIONAL SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS.
IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE
TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS
EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE
HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT
OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES.
- SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER
NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL
FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER.
- SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN
OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS
ROUTES IMPASSABLE.
- SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT
IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES.

ELSEWHERE, LITTLE TO NO ADDITIONAL IMPACTS IS ANTICIPATED.

* SURGE:
POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS
THE LOWER EASTERN SHORE OF MARYLAND. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LOCALLY HAZARDOUS
SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE:

- WIDESPREAD STORM SURGE FLOODING OF VULNERABLE AREAS WILL RESULT
IN AN ELEVATED THREAT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE TO HOMES AND
BUSINESSES NEAR THE WATERFRONT AND SHORELINE.
- SECTIONS OF LOW-LYING VULNERABLE ROADS, PARKING LOTS AND
PROPERTY WILL LIKELY BECOME FLOODED. DRIVING CONDITIONS COULD
BECOME DANGEROUS IN PLACES WHERE FLOODING COVERS THE ROAD.
- MODERATE TO SEVERE BEACH EROSION IS LIKELY, INCLUDING HEAVY
SURF POSSIBLY BREACHING DUNES, ESPECIALLY IN VULNERABLE
LOCATIONS. STRONG AND DANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS ARE LIKELY.
- MINOR TO MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND
PIERS IS LIKELY. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS.

ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------

* EVACUATIONS:
DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR
TO RETURN.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
DO NOT ATTEMPT TO RETURN TO EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL LOCAL AUTHORITIES
GIVE THE ALL CLEAR. ALLOW TIME FOR OFFICIALS TO INSPECT BRIDGES AND
OVERPASSES AND TO MARK WASHED-OUT ROADS.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

KEEP YOUR CELL PHONE CHARGED AND IN POWER-SAVING MODE. IF YOU LOSE
POWER, USE IT SPARINGLY AND MAINLY FOR PERSONAL EMERGENCIES AND
CHECK-INS.

DO NOT VENTURE OUTSIDE WHILE IN THE EYE OF A HURRICANE AS ANY
IMPROVEMENT IN WEATHER WILL ONLY BE TEMPORARY. ONCE THE EYE PASSES,
CONDITIONS WILL BECOME LIFE THREATENING AS WINDS IMMEDIATELY RETURN
TO DANGEROUS SPEEDS, SO REMAIN SAFELY SHELTERED FROM THE STORM.

DO NOT BE A THRILL SEEKER OR RISK YOUR LIFE FOR SENSELESS PHOTOS OR
VIDEOS.

QUICKLY MOVE TO THE SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER IF IT BEGINS TO
FAIL, PREFERABLY AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR AS LONG AS
FLOODING IS NOT A CONCERN.

IF YOU ARE PRONE TO FLOODING OR IN AN AREA UNDER A STORM SURGE WATCH
OR WARNING, BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF A QUICK AND DRAMATIC
RISE IN WATER LEVELS.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE
WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV, READYNC.ORG OR MEMA.MARYLAND.GOV
- FOR THE LATEST WEATHER AND STORM INFORMATION GO TO
WEATHER.GOV/WAKEFIELD

NEXT UPDATE
-----------

THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER
SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA AROUND 6 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS
WARRANT.
MIDDAY UPDATE: Va. in the clear as Isaias races toward the Northeast U.S.; at least five tornadoes likely hit the state

  • 0
  • 2 min to read

Midday update

The soaking rain is long gone and breezes are dying down across Virginia now that Tropical Storm Isaias is speeding away toward the Northeast.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York are now taking the brunt of the flash flooding and tornado threat, but a tropical storm warning continues for the Chesapeake Bay area.

At 11 a.m., the center of Isaias was located 70 miles southwest of Philadelphia, moving north-northeast at 35 mph according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. at 11:10 p.m. Monday with 85 mph sustained winds, then weakened to a tropical storm after coming ashore.

Forecast

Some lighter winds, coastal flooding and slightly higher river levels linger across our region today, but most of the weather hazards have ended.

The James River is not expected to approach flood stage in Richmond. The Westham gauge is forecast to rise from its current stage of 5 feet to 6.8 feet by Wednesday morning.

For the rest of the day, expect temperatures to warm into the mid-to-upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. More showers and storms could pop up with the heat of the day, but they will not be as widespread and heavy as the rain we saw this morning.

visible sat thurs.PNG

Wind and rain reports

From Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning, 3 to 5 inches of rain fell across the Richmond metro area. Up to 6 inches fell near Williamsburg.

The peak gust at Richmond International Airport was 51 mph at 7:22 a.m. A gust to 77 mph was reported at Third Island at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk peaked at 61 mph.

Outages

Power outages are now declining as the storm passes. Dominion Energy reports approximately 301,000 customers without power in its service area as of 11:45 a.m., down from 372,000 at 8:45 a.m. The bulk of the outages are across southeastern Virginia where winds were strongest this morning.

In the Richmond metro and Tri-Cities area, the latest outage number is at 10,935. That's down from 28,127 customers out at 9 a.m.

Tornadoes

Isaias prompted numerous tornado warnings and at least five reports throughout the Tidewater region earlier this morning. Details about their path and strength are not yet available, but check for updates in the coming days.

Preliminary reports via the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

Gloucester County: trees down and houses damaged in the Abingdon area at 4:55 a.m.

Lancaster County: the emergency manager reported significant structural damage across eastern portions of the county around 5:42 a.m. along with two injuries. Doppler radar detected airborne debris near Kilmarnock.

James City County: numerous trees down near Two Rivers Country Club west of Williamsburg at 4:14 a.m.

Southampton County: major damage to structures and trees along U.S. Highway 58 in Courtland at 2:56 a.m.

Suffolk: roofs damaged and trees and power lines brought down in the downtown area around 3:15 a.m.

804 tor reports.PNG

Red icons show the locations of tornado reports this morning throughout eastern Virginia, the Delmarva Peninsula and northeastern North Carolina.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

