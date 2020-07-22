Less than a week after dropping a similar lawsuit, five city residents, including several on Monument Avenue, are suing Virginia over its planned removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Richmond Circuit Court but announced Wednesday, reiterates claims in previous complaints that taking down the statue would decrease property values and hurt tax incentives. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday in a separate case that has resulted in an injunction barring the state's plans.
"Plaintiffs will also suffer injury as a result of the loss of a priceless work of art from their neighborhood and the degradation of the internationally recognized avenue on which they reside," the lawsuit states.
Attorney General Mark Herring's office reiterated that the state has the authority to take down the statue.
"Attorney General Herring remains committed to ensuring the removal of this divisive and antiquated relic as soon as possible," Herring chief of staff Michael Kelly said in a statement.
The lawsuit comes after Monument Avenue residents dropped a similar lawsuit, with at least one of the same plaintiffs, last Thursday. The residents had previously withdrawn their lawsuit in federal court.
Filing the most recent lawsuit are Helen Marie Taylor, a longtime resident of the famous street, Evan Morgan Massey and John-Lawrence Smith, two Monument Avenue residents, along with Janet Heltzel and George D. Hostetler, who live on Allen Avenue near the monument. Patrick McSweeney, a former chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, represents the residents.
Taylor and Massey are plaintiffs in a separate lawsuit that looks to restore the Confederate monuments the city of Richmond has taken down this month.
In a separate court filing, the five plaintiffs ask to take part in Thursday's hearing in a separate case. That case involves a descendant of the people who signed over to the state land the statue stands on.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
Another frivolous lawsuit from assburned privileged white folk. Putting financial interest ahead of social justice.
It might have flown 50 years ago.... but it’s doomed today.
When Helen Marie Taylor dies, Richmond will be better off... She is a repulsive rich bi*ch who if had her way slavery would still be going strong... She represents the worst of the worst... Oh, and she can kiss my ***... ~~~ Bob
Residents of Monument Ave. and thereabouts are not exactly lining up en masse to be parties to this lawsuit.
Monument Avenue is a beautiful street and will remain that way even if the statues are taken down. I think we need to take a page out of Germany's playbook after WWII when they wanted to reconcile their nation and begin healing. They took down all of the statues of Hitler and placed them in a museum. That way, they would preserve history, but citizens would not have a daily reminder of the horrors of the age when they went out of their house each day. I think their property values will be just fine. However, if we still want statues that signify what is important to us, why don't we start a conversation as a community on what we would like to see there instead? What would we do if a terrible natural event happened and the statues had to be taken down because they could not be salvaged? We would talk about what should be put in their place. We have that opportunity now and we should take advantage of it.
Perfect!
