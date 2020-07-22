20200618_MET_STATUE_BB07

Concrete barriers form a ring around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond June 17.

 BOB BROWN

Less than a week after dropping a similar lawsuit, five city residents, including several on Monument Avenue, are suing Virginia over its planned removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Richmond Circuit Court but announced Wednesday, reiterates claims in previous complaints that taking down the statue would decrease property values and hurt tax incentives. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday in a separate case that has resulted in an injunction barring the state's plans.

"Plaintiffs will also suffer injury as a result of the loss of a priceless work of art from their neighborhood and the degradation of the internationally recognized avenue on which they reside," the lawsuit states.

Attorney General Mark Herring's office reiterated that the state has the authority to take down the statue.

"Attorney General Herring remains committed to ensuring the removal of this divisive and antiquated relic as soon as possible," Herring chief of staff Michael Kelly said in a statement.

The lawsuit comes after Monument Avenue residents dropped a similar lawsuit, with at least one of the same plaintiffs, last Thursday. The residents had previously withdrawn their lawsuit in federal court.

Filing the most recent lawsuit are Helen Marie Taylor, a longtime resident of the famous street, Evan Morgan Massey and John-Lawrence Smith, two Monument Avenue residents, along with Janet Heltzel and George D. Hostetler,  who live on Allen Avenue near the monument. Patrick McSweeney, a former chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, represents the residents.

Taylor and Massey are plaintiffs in a separate lawsuit that looks to restore the Confederate monuments the city of Richmond has taken down this month.

In a separate court filing, the five plaintiffs ask to take part in Thursday's hearing in a separate case. That case involves a descendant of the people who signed over to the state land the statue stands on.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

jmattingly@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6012

Twitter: @jmattingly306​

Tags

State Government Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers Virginia politics and policy. He previously covered education. A northern New York native and Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

Watch Now: Related Video

Boyer: This week in weather history

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email