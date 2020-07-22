Less than a week after dropping a similar lawsuit, five Richmond residents who live in the Monument Avenue Historic District are suing Virginia over its planned removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Richmond Circuit Court but announced Wednesday, reiterates claims in previous complaints that taking down the statue would decrease property values and hurt tax incentives.
The suit potentially complicates a hearing scheduled for Thursday in a separate case, in which a judge is set to consider lifting an injunction that blocks the state’s plans.
“Plaintiffs will also suffer injury as a result of the loss of a priceless work of art from their neighborhood and the degradation of the internationally recognized avenue on which they reside,” the lawsuit states.
This is the third lawsuit filed by residents of the city’s famous street challenging Gov. Ralph Northam’s plans to remove the former capital of the Confederacy’s most prominent Confederate symbol. A similar suit, with at least one of the same plaintiffs while the rest remained anonymous, was dropped last Thursday, and the residents had previously withdrawn their lawsuit in federal court.
In the most recent effort to keep the statue up, the residents of the historic district criticize recent protests of racial injustice and say there is “no urgent need to remove” the Lee statue, which has served as the epicenter of the city’s activism.
“The Court should decline to be swept up by the current hysteria about removal of monuments,” a court filing from the plaintiffs reads. “The only issue here is the legality of Governor Northam’s removal order.”
Attorney General Mark Herring’s office reiterated that the state has the authority to take down the statue.
“Attorney General Herring remains committed to ensuring the removal of this divisive and antiquated relic as soon as possible,” Herring chief of staff Michael Kelly said in a statement.
Filing the most recent lawsuit are Helen Marie Taylor, Evan Morgan Massey and John-Lawrence Smith, who are Monument Avenue residents, joined by Janet Heltzel and George D. Hostetler, who live on Allen Avenue near the monument. Patrick McSweeney, a former chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, represents the residents, who all live within view of the monument, according to a court filing.
Taylor and Massey are plaintiffs in a separate lawsuit seeking to restore the Confederate monuments the city has taken down this month. A hearing has not been scheduled in that case, according to online court records.
In a memorandum supporting their motion for a temporary injunction, the residents also criticized a June filing from the attorney general that says Northam has “both the authority and the moral obligation to remove this badge of white supremacy from its place of exaltation.” They said the “moral obligation” appeal has “no bearing on whether the Governor has the legal authority to act as he proposes.”
“If public officials can disregard the law and act on their private sense of what is permissible, every citizen is encouraged to do the same,” the filing states, specifically referencing the recent protests, which the plaintiffs refer to as “rampant lawlessness,” in Richmond since the May killing of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. “Mobs have claimed the right to injure innocent citizens, damage public property, destroy business properties, block public streets, occupy public spaces, and violently attack law enforcement officers.”
They added: “All of this has been predicated on the notion that every individual has the moral right to decide for himself or herself what is permissible.”
The residents claim in their refiled complaint that Northam is bound by language of 19th century agreements to consider the monument and the area around it “perpetually sacred” and “faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it.” It’s a similar argument to one that William Gregory, the great-grandson of the people who signed over to the state the land the statue stands on, is making in a separate case.
In a separate court filing, the five plaintiffs ask to take part in Thursday’s hearing in Gregory’s case, which, under a judge who no longer is presiding over the case, twice resulted in injunctions stopping the state from removing the statue. Gregory’s hearing is scheduled for 2:45 p.m., while a hearing in the new case is set for 3:45 p.m., according to online court records.
Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, said a city judge could reject the plaintiffs’ case “on judicial economy grounds, given the judicial resources devoted to the case” after its back-and-forth of being filed and withdrawn.
“If that does not happen, the judge may need to decide whether those plaintiffs have standing and, if not, he should dismiss the case,” Tobias said.
If they have standing, Tobias said, the judge should consider consolidating the cases, which Virginia code leaves to the discretion of the judge. Judge Bradley B. Cavedo, the judge in the initial Gregory hearings before recusing himself in the case last week, granted a motion from the state to dismiss Gregory’s initial complaint, citing a lack of standing.
W. Reilly Marchant, whom the General Assembly appointed to the bench in 2014, is the new judge in the Gregory case. He also was assigned to the previous Taylor case.
Standing is also the key issue in a federal lawsuit challenging Northam’s removal plans.
Henrico County resident William Davis filed suit last month, claiming the removal would violate federal landmark law. The Lee statue has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2007.
In response to a federal judge’s Tuesday order that Northam respond to Davis’ motion for an emergency injunction, the state said Davis doesn’t have standing in the case.
“While Plaintiff may have a personal interest in maintaining the Lee Monument in its current location, that is not enough,” the filing reads. “Instead, Plaintiff must allege harm to his legal interests in order to meet the requirements for standing, which Plaintiff has not done.”
It’s unclear when U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson will make a ruling in the case.
Tobias said federal judges are reluctant to grant injunctions when a state judge has denied doing so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(57) comments
Stoney's tab 1.8 million and counting. That will double once the pedestals come down. Lets hear the outrage from the underfunded schools. Crickets chirping. Lawlessness combined with hypocrisy is his legacy.
These legal attempts are merely shuffling the proverbial deck chairs on the Titanic. It is time to think more about what come next.
I actually feel sorry for the residents of Monument Avenue -- racist witches & all. In just the flick of a switch, their dignified & nationally unique neighborhood became a ghetto. The property values are *still* sailing downward. And they did nothing to George Floyd (who had whopping amounts of fentanyl in his system as he was ripping off convenience stores. No!! I'm sorry. That's right he's a civil rights hero and a saint).
i would welcome Lee statue put in my front yard in Henrico. and i'm not a racist- just like pretty horses. annie pelfrey
I'm curious. If the governor and the attorney general act above the law, who does have standing to ask the court to make them behave honorably and to enforce the law? Can a court actually deny standing to any citizen (and perhaps, every citizen) who wants to demand the governor follow the law? So, if the citizens do not have standing to sue to have the governor behave - who does? Tell me! Let's cut to the chase. It seems prophetic that early on the founding fathers of Virginia provided guidance on such abuse of power. "Sic Semper Tyrannus". I bet Northam and Herring don't care much for that bit of historic counsel, either.
Turk Sties - Lawsuits are civil, not criminal. In order to be a plaintiff in a civil suit, you have to claim that the defendant caused you some loss and you ask the court to make an award that compensates you for that loss. If the governor or mayor hasn't caused you harm, you have no standing to sue. There are probably mechanisms for filing criminal charges, but I'd be surprised if you can get very far along that road.
Ms. Taylor can see the Lee monument from nearly four blocks away?
Of course they did....Just one more delaying tactic...It won't work..Lee will come down....The sooner the better..
Helen Marie Taylor is a racist witch... She was the exact same racist in the 60's as she is today... She would love to see martial law and a return to slavery... ~~~ Bob
Oh no! Bob Harrison is back to his caustic name calling again! And just when it appeared that he was going to use his claimed VCU education as a history and political science major and background as a teacher to make reasoned comments. No such luck, because he is backsliding to the days characterized by the following sampling of his articulate criticism of those with whom he disagrees:
• “just shut up, you racist drool jar;
• F-you, too, Jeff...
• You are FASCIST and a RACIST...;
• The guy is a reta*d..;
• Uh huh, loser...;
• Fake Fred.....Aren't you dead yet;
• We east (sic), drink and sleep with LIES all around us...;
• It;s FASCIST like ***** YOU *****;
• You white suburban crybabies;
• Another FOX reta*d"...;
• Look at where Europe is, STUPMO...;
• I am always amused when FASCISTS like carole talk about freedom???;
• …another poor-me-I'm-such-a-victim washrag crybaby like all Trumpers...
• You FASCIST pigs..
and now he can add "_______________ is a racist witch" to his menagerie of pleasant utterings.
Way to go sidewalk bob. You are someone for everyone to look up to.
(((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((( Y-A-W-N ))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
BTW, if I wasn't making reasoned comments you wouldn't be so FIXATED on me, MsStoogie... Get back on your OCD meds, man... ~~~ BTW, Part 2... I go way back with the very ugly and very racist Mrs. Taylor... ~~~ Bob
New Flash: Bob Harrison and you darn well there are many besides yourself that too go back very far with Mrs. Taylor. However, there is just one small problem contrary to your opinion which you are certainly entitled as am I and others a multitude of others to share your opinions regarding this subject or "buy what you have and continue" to peddle. So sad, too bad!
Sidewalk Not fixation. You are entertainment. Seeing if you can one time have a positive comment. Like hoping the porpoise catches a ball and smiles and does not call the tosser a drool jaw or a biitche. Still waiting.
McGill,
Oh Woe Oh Woe......McGill has his fee fees hurt again when the BS and nonsense is called out in strident factual terms. Yet you are silent when your fellow Trumpsters tell lie after lie and wail BS.....Wail all you want....I don't think Bob cares....I certainly don't....You can stuff your pearl clutching faux victimhood....
You left out about hin tooting his horn he has two degrees and is Mr. Know It All! Actualy he is a racist and like you said resorts to the same vulgar language that those protester punks write on public & private property with spray paint!
I recall that she sat down in front of a paving truck to prevent the paving of the Monument Ave.'s cobble stones. A rather gutsy thing to do for a 60 year old woman in the 60's. It worked. What does this have to do with a racist witch? Nothing.
These people have too much time on their hands. Instead of whining about the Lost Cause, maybe they should strive to be a part of the re-invention of Monument Avenue. Perhaps a new landscape design and new monuments will actually help improve their property values. I mean some of these people ought to consider improving the looks of their properties, especially the lead litigant.
Mark Wittkofski - I don't think their issue is landscape design. Monument Avenue is on the National List of Historic Places, which gives the residents favorable tax treatment and protection against certain kinds of development.
And it will be up to the peope bringing suit to show where they have been "harmed"... Who knows, property values could go up now that these Confederate traitors are gone??? ~~~ Bob
Not with the protesters spray painting graffiti everywhere!
You buying?
Richmond, being governed by the same political party as the other large cities that have been taken over by violence and anarchy, will most likely pull for the Mob, before the citizens on Monument Avenue.
What the residents would like to get shed of is the Mob .... which will be the only plus if the Mob wins ...
Also, if the Mob wins ….. besides a meeting place for idiots no longer needed, the environment and smell should improve. Period.
I’ll bet doing away with slavery wreaked havoc with their property values but there is something to be said for the greater good. Shouldn’t human rights trump ( and I hate to use that word) property rights?
"Shouldn’t human rights trump ( and I hate to use that word) property rights?"........ Allison, property rights ARE human rights. Countries without property rights for individuals, are Marxist and Communist regimes, and maybe some Socialist regimes, and that just isn't America Allison, and besides, Democrats are all in for lawsuits.
The Fourteenth Amendment, Section 1, Demey:
"All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."
Not that property comes third after life and liberty.
RJ Strafford - So what? Note that equal protection of the laws comes fourth.
Given that the three are not ordered alphabetically, some thought must have gone into the sequence. Would you not agree that depriving someone of life is graver than doing so of liberty, and that depriving someone of liberty is graver than doing so of property?
Steven ... beware .... RJ the Stalker, who only thinks “he” is qualified to educate the little people, might use the name of a member of your family in one of his responses, like he did my wife’s, if he thinks you are questioning his brilliance. Period.
RJ Strafford - Take a look at the order in which rights are listed in the First Amendment, and come back if you still believe that your argument makes sense.
Steven -- Of course, religion, speech and press are not in alphabetical order, either. And perhaps the delegates at the Constitutional Convention ordered them according to precedence.
It has always seemed to me that the listing of life, liberty and property in the Fourteenth Amendment was an intended echo of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in the Declaration of Independence.
RJ Strafford - Perhaps there's documentation of the reasons the words in the 14th amendment are what they are. If not, it's just idle speculation. Fun to do, but not enlightening.
You can answer that question yourself Allison by asking yourself if you owned the property, and Biden (and I hater to use that word) said his human rights were being violated by Lee's statue, how liberal would you be about his human rights trumping your property rights? Duh ... and Period.
Time to drop the lawsuit but also clean up the bases from the removed statues.
The graffiti is divisive, rude, and racist. The insults to the police and the American system are hurtful, divisive, and clear evidence that the BLM movement really isn't focused on building a better society.
The failure of the city to clean up or cover this filth is just another example of Mayor Stoney's incompetence.
I disagree ……. If the Mob wins, the city should continue to leave the bases as they are now, so that any tourist passing through on the way to Charleston, SC, will get a first-hand look at what Richmond has become .... No longer the proud Capitol of the Confederacy, just another overcrowded dump, controlled by sore losers, Period,
Richmond has much of which to be proud. But that does not and should not include having been the proud of the Confederacy, which killed tens of thousands of Americans in an effort to keep tens of thousands of Americans enslaved.
But for you and yours, of course, old times here are not forgotten and are still looked upon with longing and love.
Any era of time minus the likes of you Stalker, is better than now. Period.
What a surprise. Another off-topic non-response from an old man who has written on this forum that he longs for the days "before desegregation" and has called Mexico "Tacoville." What, if not a racist, does that make you, Peters?
You support Trump, who hit a new low yesterday when he said "I wish her well" of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's partner in underage sex trafficking. Defend that, if you can.
You are as morally bankrupt as Trump.
Stalker ... you are like Biden, living in a basement made by yourself, mad, and still thinking you are brilliant. Period.
Sure, Peters. And you're still living in the fantasy and delusion that Trump is the answer to your prayers of making America white again. Ain't gonna happen, old man.
Tracy,
That mob are called voters...You don't like it then too bad...
Probably a lot of them don't or can't vote due to being convicted felons!
right on! annie pelfrey
Another frivolous lawsuit from assburned privileged white folk. Putting financial interest ahead of social justice.
It might have flown 50 years ago.... but it’s doomed today.
Nice racist post drake
white folk?
Drake,
Yep this is a losing suit..
folk?
Drake you are the one yelling racist when someone even mentions the word black and here you are spitting it out like crazy...what a hypocrite!
Residents of Monument Ave. and thereabouts are not exactly lining up en masse to be parties to this lawsuit.
How many do they need?
Melissa, that is called the silent majority, if we could ever get an honest count of the people in Richmond who are outraged by this whole destroy the statues, the number would be unbelievably high.
Demey,
Count all you want..Stoney and Northam were elected to make these decisions by an actual majority...Not some made up BS..
They aren't lining up because of the likes of Bob Harrison and others who will attempt to publically defame and, much worse, others who would make moronic attempts to vandalize their property.
Monument Avenue is a beautiful street and will remain that way even if the statues are taken down. I think we need to take a page out of Germany's playbook after WWII when they wanted to reconcile their nation and begin healing. They took down all of the statues of Hitler and placed them in a museum. That way, they would preserve history, but citizens would not have a daily reminder of the horrors of the age when they went out of their house each day. I think their property values will be just fine. However, if we still want statues that signify what is important to us, why don't we start a conversation as a community on what we would like to see there instead? What would we do if a terrible natural event happened and the statues had to be taken down because they could not be salvaged? We would talk about what should be put in their place. We have that opportunity now and we should take advantage of it.
Perfect!
Any comparison to WW2 and Germany is misplaced.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.