20200715_MET_COV_MAIN_BB02

Gov. Ralph Northam spoke Tuesday in Richmond about the state’s response to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

 BOB BROWN/times-dispatch

Virginia lawmakers are due back in Richmond on Aug. 18 for a special session that will focus on the state budget in the aftermath of COVID-19, as well as criminal and social justice reform, Gov. Ralph Northam's administration announced Friday. 

“I look forward to bringing legislators back in session as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times,” Northam said in a statement. “We have a unique opportunity to provide critical support to Virginians, invest strategically in our economic recovery, and make progress on policing and criminal justice reform. Let’s get to work.”

As protests over systemic racism and police brutality continue in Richmond, Northam said he backs the efforts by House and Senate Democrats to tackle the issue this summer. 

The Northam administration said in a statement Friday it expects to champion legislation "aimed at police accountability and oversight, use of force, increased training and education, and officer recruitment, hiring, and decertification."

Lawmakers will also discuss the fate of $2.2 million in frozen funding at the start of the pandemic and updated state revenues. Northam is expected to brief lawmakers the morning of Aug. 18 on his administration's proposed changes to the budget. 

Some of that spending had been directed toward early childhood education, tuition-free community college, affordable housing and broadband.

House and Senate leaders have not released details of the session. Procedural rules around the passage of legislation may require lawmakers to convene for at least two weeks. 

mleonor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6254

Twitter: @MelLeonor_

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Birthday

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email