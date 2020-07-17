Virginia lawmakers are due back in Richmond on Aug. 18 for a special session that will focus on the state budget in the aftermath of COVID-19, as well as criminal and social justice reform, Gov. Ralph Northam's administration announced Friday.
“I look forward to bringing legislators back in session as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times,” Northam said in a statement. “We have a unique opportunity to provide critical support to Virginians, invest strategically in our economic recovery, and make progress on policing and criminal justice reform. Let’s get to work.”
As protests over systemic racism and police brutality continue in Richmond, Northam said he backs the efforts by House and Senate Democrats to tackle the issue this summer.
The Northam administration said in a statement Friday it expects to champion legislation "aimed at police accountability and oversight, use of force, increased training and education, and officer recruitment, hiring, and decertification."
Lawmakers will also discuss the fate of $2.2 million in frozen funding at the start of the pandemic and updated state revenues. Northam is expected to brief lawmakers the morning of Aug. 18 on his administration's proposed changes to the budget.
Some of that spending had been directed toward early childhood education, tuition-free community college, affordable housing and broadband.
House and Senate leaders have not released details of the session. Procedural rules around the passage of legislation may require lawmakers to convene for at least two weeks.
This Governor is a rock star!
Doing everything by the books to keep Virginians and our economy strong!
Ooooop! Republicans no longer have control of the GA so even if they want to turn tail and flee Richmond with their tails between their legs like the last time the Governor convened a special session.... it can still continue with only Democratic input.
Justice Reform? ...... What that means, after flipping through the lawyer’s legalese, and the politics of the left ….. "the approporiate sentence, and/or jail time, apportioned out by percentage of race and/or ethnicity, instead of the age old, out of date, method of judging the boo boo itself, and the always victim who was determined to have been the one who committed the boo boo, and making them personally pay for the boo boo they committed ........
Sounds fair to me ……. since I do not plan on committing any boo boos ...... other than being ruled a racist by judge and jury of the left-wing loons who haunt this forum, individually, just because I think they are sore losers, looking for a reason for losing. Period.
The Governor and Democratic GA are looking to lessen the penalties of crime and tie the hands of police so more of the criminal element can get away from prosecution. You know who commits the crimes? The Black Caucus will be in the lead to decriminalize the laws we have now in the name of racism which is a myth! We need to maintain no parole and make these criminals responsible instead of forgiving their court cost & restitution as an obligation to their sentences. The victims are the ones the GA, Governor & Black Caucus should be concern with.
The governor and the GA are looking to make the penalties for crime fare and replace the draconian punishments inflicted over 20+ years of punishment focused republicans.
The USA incarcerates more citizens than ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN THE PLANET.
So much for the so-called champions of “freedom”.
Flaky ...... Freedom does not mean some folks get lesser sentences than others because of the color off their skin, or their income level .... Martin Luther King, Jr,. was against that sort of political BS. Period.
