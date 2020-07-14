Three years after flipping a seat in the House of Delegates, Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, is running for lieutenant governor.
Ayala announced her candidacy for the post on Tuesday, becoming the second candidate in the race. If elected, Ayala, who is Afro Latina, would be the first woman and first woman of color to hold the position.
“There’s a whirlwind happening, and in a Commonwealth as vast and diverse as ours, we can’t make progress or heal discord without bridging divides — between our communities and our leaders, between our ideals and our realities, and between our past and where we’re going,” Ayala said in a statement.
She is seeking to succeed Justin Fairfax, who became the second African American elected statewide in Virginia when he won the 2017 election. Fairfax is running for governor in 2021.
Ayala, 47, is the daughter of a Salvadorian and North African immigrant father and an Irish and Lebanese mother. She's a cyber specialist under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“I’m running for Lieutenant Governor because I believe my life experiences enable me to be a bridge builder so we can move Virginia forward into a strong, just, and prosperous future," she said. "I think that’s what our families want — someone who understands their experiences and can bring people together to make progress in their day-to-day lives.”
Paul Goldman, a former chairman of the state's Democratic Party, is the other announced candidate for lieutenant governor, a part-time position that presides over the state Senate.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, is exploring a run, a spokeswoman said last month.
“After building overwhelming statewide support in her run to become Virginia’s first Latina DNC member, Delegate Guzman is exploring a run to become the first woman and first Hispanic person to serve as Virginia's lieutenant governor with a potential Labor Day launch,” said Katie Baker, a spokeswoman for Guzman.
Ayala and Guzman were among the Democrats whose election helped nearly flip control of the House in 2017, narrowing the Republican majority to 51-49. The 2019 election saw the majority in the House and Senate flip to Democratic control. That led to a progressive General Assembly session this year that saw passage of, among other things, gun control measures and ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, which Ayala touted in her announcement.
A third Prince William Democrat elected in 2017, Jennifer Carroll Foy, is running for governor next year.
Ayala's campaign announced endorsements from Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Del. Clint Jenkins, D-Suffolk, on Tuesday.
“Having worked with Hala, I know she has a servant’s heart,” Jenkins said. “A proven leader whose contributions extend to the fabric of our nation, its security and prosperity, she knows where we’re going and how to get us there.”
Ayala, who helped organize the 2017 Women's March in Washington, D.C., has two children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
May God help us all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.