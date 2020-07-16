20200711_MET_STATUE_BB04

Someone has planted a raised bed of tomatoes in the circle that surrounds the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Friday, July 10, 2020.

 BOB BROWN

A hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon that could have decided the fate of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument has been canceled after six Monument Avenue residents dropped their lawsuit challenging the statue's planned removal. Another lawsuit contesting Gov. Ralph Northam's plan to take the statue down is still pending.

Charlotte Gomer, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Mark Herring, said shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday that the hearing, set for 3:30 p.m., had been canceled. Six Monument Avenue residents filed a lawsuit last month looking to bar the statue's removal, arguing that removing statues on the street would decrease property values and hurt tax incentives. The statue is in a federally recognized historic district.

The residents, only one of whom, Helen Marie Taylor, is named, dropped a similar lawsuit in federal court. Gomer said they filed a motion to drop their lawsuit in Richmond Circuit Court on Thursday.

"The plaintiffs dropped their original suit a couple weeks ago when it was removed to federal court and now they have dropped it again," Gomer said.

A lawyer for the Monument Avenue residents did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

A separate legal challenge, filed by William C. Gregory, the great-grandson of two signatories of the 1890 deed that transferred ownership of the Lee statue land over to the state, is still pending. The Monument Avenue residents' lawyers and Attorney General Mark Herring sought to have their case consolidated with the Gregory case.

While some residents object to the removal, the neighborhood association said in a statement last month that it supports getting rid of the Lee statue and others.

“For too long, we have overlooked the inherent racism of these monuments, and for too long we have allowed the grandeur of the architecture to blind us to the insult of glorifying men for their roles in fighting to perpetuate the inhumanity of slavery,” said the Monument Avenue Preservation Society’s board of directors.

The city of Richmond, which owns all but the Lee statue, has already taken down the four other Confederate statues on Monument Avenue - of Matthew Fontaine Maury, Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis and J.E.B. Stuart - but in response to a different lawsuit, Richmond judge Bradley B. Cavedo granted a 60-day injunction blocking the removal of more Confederate iconography.

Gomer said a hearing in the Gregory case is scheduled for July 23.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

