jmattingly@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6012

Twitter: @jmattingly306​

- Kenya Hunter of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Katherine Knott of The Daily Progress, Claire Mitzel of The Roanoke Times, Jamey Cross, Justin Faulconer and Nick Cropper of The News & Advance, Robert Sorrell of the Bristol Herald Courier and Bill Wyatt of the Martinsville Bulletin contributed to this story.