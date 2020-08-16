'People's lives are in your hands': Clergy urges legislators to relieve incarceration

As a breeze blew and a light rain fell, Anthony Gaboton prayed to remember those in cells who cannot feel wind or rain.

Gaboton, a member of the Richmond Hill ecumenical community on Church Hill, raised his prayer among many in a public vigil in Shockoe Bottom on Sunday to call for Virginia legislators to find new ways to release people incarcerated in prisons, jails and detention centers, where the coronavirus has been rampant.

The vigil — conducted by Clergy Action RVA and VA COVID-19 Justice Coalition — was aimed at the Virginia General Assembly, which will meet in Richmond on Tuesday for a special legislative session to revise a state budget upended by the public health crisis and consider new laws to curb police misconduct.

But an assortment of clergy and laypersons of many faiths also wants the assembly to act on legislation to make it easier for prison inmates to gain early release for good conduct and expand options for paroling others who are less than a year from release and pose no threat of harm to others.

“People’s lives are in their hands,” said the Rev. Hollie Woodruff, minister at Seventh Street Christian Church in Richmond.