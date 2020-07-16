A legal battle in Charlottesville over the legality of electronic skill games ended without going to court because of a new state law that allows the gaming devices to operate legally until next July 1.
Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment said it has pulled the lawsuit it filed last year against Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Platania, who had said the games were illegal gambling devices prohibited by state law.
The company, an operating arm of Atlanta-based game manufacturer Pace-O-Matic, said the lawsuit became moot after the General Assembly adopted a proposal by Gov. Ralph Northam in April to allow the machines to operate for a year instead of banning them entirely as the legislature had voted the previous month.
The law, which took effect July 1, allows the state to impose a tax of $1,200 per gaming device to raise money for a relief fund to offset the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic and regulate the machines through the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.
"We are pleased that this case could be resolved outside of the courtroom, and we remain committed to complying with all laws governing skill games, including regulations" from the ABC authority, the company said in a statement.
Platania could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
In response to concerns expressed by the public over the proliferation of gaming devices in stores and restaurants, the commonwealth's attorney determined that the games violated the state's prohibition against gambling and warned retailers not to allow them to operate in their businesses.
Queen of Virginia argued that the the games, which resemble traditional slot machines, aren't gambling because they include a measure of skill, not just chance. The company filed suit against Platania to overturn the policy.
The battle carried into the General Assembly, where it became entangled with a host of other gaming issues, including the legalization of casinos and sports betting. The assembly legalized casinos in five cities, including Richmond, as well as sports betting and sale of Virginia Lottery tickets over the internet, but it banned skill games despite public protests by thousands of local business owners and employees who said the games benefited them.
The coronavirus changed the outcome. Northam, faced with a likely budget shortfall and major expenses to stop the spread of COVID-19, proposed a one-year moratorium on the ban to allow the machines to operate and generate money for the state and local businesses. The assembly approved the governor's proposal on April 22.
Queen of Virginia said money from the games will assist small businesses hurt during the public health emergency, protect people's housing and provide financial support to nursing homes and other health care providers.
"Additionally, a portion of the revenue will go to municipalities where are games are located," the company said. "We are proud to partner with the commonwealth, local governments and small businesses during this time of great need."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.