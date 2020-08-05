Randolph-Macon College

Randolph-Macon College campus is seen in Ashland on May 28.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

Randolph-Macon College is the latest Virginia school to push back the start of in-person classes.

President Robert Lindgren announced Tuesday that classes will still start Aug. 24, but will be completely virtual until Sept. 7, citing COVID-19's continued spread in Virginia. Other colleges in the state, including William & Mary, the University of Virginia and Virginia State University, have made similar changes in the past week.

"As we have continued to plan and prepare extensively for bringing our students back to campus, we have decided to delay in-person classes for two weeks and phase students’ return to campus over a two-week period, allowing us to more slowly – and safely – bring our students back to campus," Lindgren said in a message to the R-MC community.

He added: "Our commitment is to make the health of R-MC students, staff, faculty, and our surrounding community our foremost principle. As we review the most recent trends in case counts across the state of Virginia and the United States, we see virus indicators moving in the wrong direction, and growing concerns about access to testing supplies."

The Ashland college will move students in over the course of four weekends, according to Lindgren's announcement.

Orientation leaders, resident assistants, international students, wellness advisers and students who have domestic flights will move in the weekend of Aug. 15-16. Freshmen and transfer students will arrive the weekend after, while seniors and fall athletes will come the weekend of Aug. 29-30.

Sophomores and juniors will move in the weekend before in-person classes start, Sept. 5-6, Lindgren said.

"We strongly believe that these changes are in the long-term and best interest of educating our students on campus and to preserving the safety of our entire community," the president said. "Still, we know and acknowledge how disappointing the changes to our move-in schedule will be for many students, and we share in your excitement to be back on campus. We also know that this change is disruptive to families and travel schedules."

The college also put in place COVID-19 restrictions for students, including the following:

  • Students will only be allowed to enter their own residence hall and room. They must wear a face mask when they're outside their own room.
  • Dining will be mostly takeout and seating in dining halls will be limited.
  • In-person campus events and activities will be limited and require screening, face masks, social distancing, and often, prior RSVPs.

The school said there will be no NCAA-sponsored athletics. There also won't be intramural sports.

jmattingly@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6012

Twitter: @jmattingly306​

Tags

State Government Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers Virginia politics and policy. He previously covered education. A northern New York native and Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email