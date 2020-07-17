A conversation between a Virginia State Police helicopter pilot and his trooper co-pilot before a crash that killed both of them referred to an aerodynamic phenomenon that a National Transportation Safety Board investigation concluded was the probable cause of the fatal accident three years ago after the violent Unite the Right rally in downtown Charlottesville.
But the conversation also shows that Lt. Jay Cullen, the pilot and commander of the State Police Aviation Unit, was familiar with “vortex ring state,” even though the NTSB said it found no record that he had received “recent and recurrent training” in how to recognize and recover from the condition.
In a recording state police provided to the investigation, Cullen spoke to Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates about the loss of tail rotor effectiveness, which the pilot described as “like a vortex ring state on your tail rotor.”
It is not clear from an NTSB memorandum how soon the conversation occurred before the Bell 407 helicopter piloted by Cullen crashed in a wooded area of Albemarle on Aug. 12, 2017, but it raises further questions about the investigation’s conclusion that the pilot’s “lack of recent and recurrent training” in recognizing and recovering from vortex ring state contributed to the accident.
Arthur Alan Wolk, a lawyer for the widows of the troopers in multiple wrongful death lawsuits against the state and aircraft manufacturers, said the conversation does not show that either vortex ring state or loss of tail rotor effectiveness caused the crash.
“That conversation was a teaching discussion and Berke Bates was a student helicopter pilot,” Wolk said in an email Friday.
Peter Knudson, a spokesman for the NTSB, said, “The mention of a vortex ring state was part of a conversation explaining a different condition, tail rotor effectiveness, so it was not deemed directly relevant to the NTSB’s findings and analysis.”
An experienced pilot who trained with Cullen in the months before the crash said the safety agency had determined “an unfair probable cause” in its investigation of the accident.
Mike Mickel, owner of Dominion Aviation Services Inc. at the Chesterfield County Airport, said he had extensive conversations with Cullen about the phenomenon, which occurs when a helicopter descends in a downwash of air in its own rotor blades that can cause an aircraft to spin and roll.
“He knew vortex ring state and everything about it,” said Mickel, who was interviewed by a member of the state police aviation unit as part of a formal arrangement with the NTSB.
Knudson said Friday that the report “didn’t state that the pilot was not knowledgeable about the vortex ring state condition.”
“The NTSB said that the pilot’s lack of recent and recurrent training in vortex ring state recognition and recovery contributed to the crash,” Knudson said in an email response to questions about the investigation. “NTSB investigators found no documentation that the pilot had any recurrent training on vortex ring state recognition and recovery.”
The investigation also found that the state police aviation unit training manual “did not include vortex ring state recognition and recovery in any of the sample lesson plans for initial or recurrent training, and the associated maneuvers were considered to be optional.”
The crash occurred about six minutes after the state police helicopter diverted from monitoring violent clashes between white nationalist groups and counterprotesters in downtown Charlottesville after the Unite the Right rally. It had left its surveillance flight to accompany the motorcade of then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe into Charlottesville for a news conference about violence that had killed counterprotester Heather Heyer.
It is not clear from a memorandum in the NTSB investigation when the conversation occurred between Cullen and Bates or how it was recorded.
The NTSB said Cullen lost control after entering vortex ring state, “leading to a high rate of descent to the ground with a right spin.” It said it could not determine whether the rightward spin began “immediately before or after the helicopter’s encounter with the vortex ring state” because the helicopter did not have a crash-resistant in-flight recorder.
“This accident demonstrates the benefit of crash-resistant recorders” in aircraft that are not required to be equipped with them.
Cullen and Bates used a downlink to send video from the helicopter to the ground that was used in the trial of James Alex Fields, who was sentenced to life in prison for driving into counterprotesters, killing Heyer. During the flight before the accident, the downlink was out of range “and did not record any transmissions from the helicopter.”
Mickel, the aviation operator at the Chesterfield airport, began training with Cullen in April 2017 and continued through their last flight together on Aug. 1, 11 days before the fatal crash.
He said Cullen often discussed vortex ring state but never tested the recovery maneuvers in flights because the aerodynamic phenomenon is hard to induce in the Bell 407 or the similar Bell model that he flew.
“While I cannot say what caused this crash, I can dispute the statement that Jay was not trained and knowledgeable in vortex ring state,” he said in an email after the release of the report.
Mickel said he was the student referenced in the NTSB memorandum, which was based on interviews with Sgt. Jeffrey Bush, a member of the aviation unit who was coordinator for the state police in the investigation.
“As such, the NTSB investigator-in-charge asked Sgt. Bush to talk to the students of the accident pilot to determine what type of instruction he had given them that related to the vortex ring state condition,” Knudson said for the agency.
Mickel told Bush that Cullen had talked with him about vortex ring state but hadn’t demonstrated it during training.
Bush also shared his own conversations with Cullen, his commander, about a new technique for escaping vortex ring state. He said Cullen was familiar with the recovery technique and allowed him to perform it during training. Bush “was unsure if Lt. Cullen performed the maneuver,” NTSB investigator Todd Gunther said in the memo.
Wolk has accused the NTSB of not interviewing helicopter pilots who had trained with Cullen.
“The fact that a state policeman interviewed an old student whose interview was not in the report is one thing,” Wolk said in an email. “The fact they interviewed none of the other countless students where Vortex Ring State was taught and practiced by Jay and his students is another since the NTSB accused Jay of being unfamiliar with it, having no training in it, and thus not recognizing it.”
