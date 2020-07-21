With her opponent in November official, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, released her first television advertisement Tuesday in what is likely to be a hard-fought re-election campaign.

The 30-second advertisement, dubbed "Called to Serve", highlights the incumbent's time in the Central Intelligence Agency and her record in Congress. Its release comes three days after Republicans nominated Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, to run against Spanberger in the district that the GOP controlled until 2018 when Spanberger topped Dave Brat.

“When I ran for Congress, I didn’t run to serve a party. I ran to serve our district and our country,” Spanberger said in a statement. “Serving people — not special interests — is what matters. In a time of such incredible uncertainty, my commitment to our neighbors hasn’t changed."

She added: "Our people-powered campaign is focused on the work I do each day for our district’s families, workers, and communities. In the coming weeks, I look forward to having direct conversations about critical issues like rising health care and prescription drug costs, the reopening concerns of small businesses, and the need to expand opportunity for the next generation of Virginians.”

In the advertisement, which identifies Spanberger as a bipartisan lawmaker, the congresswoman criticizes lobbyists and corporate PACs, which she's pledged to refuse campaign donations from.

The spot does not mention Spanberger's vote to impeach President Donald Trump, which Freitas is likely to criticize in the general election.

State Government Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers Virginia politics and policy. He previously covered education. A northern New York native and Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

