State briefs for Sunday, April 25

Sam Joehl, president of the American Council of the Blind of Virginia, said the COVID-19 pandemic “illustrated the criticality for voters with print disabilities to be able to independently cast a remote ballot, which is an option that every other voter can exercise.”

State offering students college financial aid help

RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam says the state is offering free help to students and their families to apply for college financial aid.

The governor’s office said the coronavirus pandemic has led to a decline in completion rates of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

The Virginia College Access Network and the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia have partnered to offer one-on-one FAFSA assistance.

Students and families can go to virginiacan.org/fafsa to schedule a virtual meeting and connect with an adviser until June 30.

Virginia has seen 4,300 fewer high school seniors complete the FAFSA. That’s a drop of nearly 10% compared with last year. The decline also mirrors the 9% drop in FAFSA completion rates across the country.