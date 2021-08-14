State briefs for Sunday, Aug. 15

NORFOLK — Norfolk police say they’ve solved the decade-old slaying of a college student who was a nephew of Elijah Cummings, the late Maryland congressman.

WAVY-TV reports that Norfolk police announced Thursday that they have made four arrests in the killing.

Christopher Cummings, 20, was a student at Old Dominion University in 2011 and had just finished his junior year when he was shot and killed in his home. His roommate also was shot but survived.

Police say four men from Newport News have been indicted on 15 charges each, including murder.

Police identified the men as Kwaume Edwards, 32; Javon Doyle, 31; Ahmad Watson, 30; and Rashad Dooley, 28. They have been jailed without bond, police said. It’s not known if any of them has hired an attorney who could comment on the case.

A police news release gave few details about the killing and did not offer a suspected motive. Police Chief Larry Boone said in a statement that investigators “followed up on every lead necessary to ensure the Norfolk Police Department was able to deliver justice to both the surviving victim and to the Cummings family.”