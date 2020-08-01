Roanoke man topples Lee statue to prevent unrest
ROANOKE — A 70-year-old man says he tipped over a Robert E. Lee monument in Roanoke in effort to prevent civil strife.
William Clay Foreman told The Roanoke Times last week that he feared emotions would intensify around the monument and that the monument’s defenders and detractors would clash.
“I didn’t want it to become like a mini-Richmond,” he said.
Foreman has been charged with felony property damage. He was released by police, and his case is pending.
The monument to the Confederate general, a stone spire in a park near City Hall, was already set for removal after the Roanoke City Council voted to start the process to take it down. That process includes a public hearing and was expected to take at least two months.
Warmer waters generate jellyfish boom at Va. Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH — Jellyfish are beginning to wash up on Virginia Beach as warmer ocean temperatures create a breeding ground, officials said.
Tom Gill, chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, said early last week that there had been an influx of jellyfish in recent days, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
And they sting.
“It’s an irritation; some people are much more prone to the pain,” Gill said.
Julie Levans, senior curator at the Virginia Aquarium, said the breed found locally are most likely Chesapeake nettles, which live in the Chesapeake Bay and smaller tidal bays where they’re mostly translucent or white.
Long, stringy tentacles extend from the jellyfish’s body, or bell, and are used to capture prey. When the cells found on the tentacles come in contact with skin, it can feel like a mild stinging sensation or an intense bee sting, depending on how a person’s body reacts to it, Levans said. Washing the skin with hot, but not scalding, water or vinegar can relieve some of the discomfort, she said.
The current can take jellyfish ashore, where they’ll die, but Levans warns that even with dead jellyfish, the stinging cells are still active.
Rush of visitors causes Cape Charles preserve to close
CAPE CHARLES — The Cape Charles Natural Area Preserve is closed for repairs because unauthorized access has caused damage to areas that are off-limits to visitors.
The closure went into effect Wednesday night and will last through at least Oct. 1, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Dot Field, the Eastern Shore steward for the department’s natural heritage division, said visitors have been able to enjoy bird-watching and observe the Chesapeake Bay from a viewing platform at the preserve, but some visitors have jumped off a boardwalk leading to the platform and gone through restricted areas, such as coastal maritime forest and across eroding dunes.
Visitors also have walked over a sandy shore that’s a habitat for the endangered Northeastern beach tiger beetle.
“Unfortunately, however, the urge to get outside during the pandemic has led to a steadily increasing level of visitation that is impacting the stability of the boardwalk and the sensitive natural communities it traverses,” Field said. “Temporary closure will allow repairs to be made to the compromised Chesapeake Bay overlook and will allow some recovery of the impacted natural communities.”
