State briefs for Sunday, Aug. 30

Norfolk’s City Council delays vote on proposed gun ban
NORFOLK — The Norfolk City Council has delayed a vote on a proposed ban on guns in public buildings after the city attorney asked that it be pulled from the agenda because it needed more work.
About four hours before the City Council’s meeting was to begin Tuesday, the city announced that the proposed measure was being removed from the agenda to allow what City Attorney Bernard Pishko called “further deliberation and revision,” The Virginian-Pilot reported.
Pishko said in an email to council members that some language in the ordinance was unclear and had led to questions from members of the community, specifically whether it would be illegal to carry a gun on Norfolk’s streets and sidewalks.
Pishko wrote that the reference to public rights of way was tied to a later section — one that would prohibit guns at city-permitted events that take place on city streets or sidewalks.
A law passed this year by the Virginia General Assembly allows cities to prohibit guns on public streets during city-permitted events, but does not give cities the latitude to ban guns on all city streets or sidewalks regardless of time or place.
‘Catastrophic’ fire hits old Black church in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE — Fire officials in Chesapeake said that lightning may have sparked a massive fire that destroyed a historic Black church in the city.
The Virginian-Pilot reported that a fire early Friday destroyed much of the Gabriel Chapel AME Zion Church.
The church says on its website that it’s the oldest in what is known as the Long Ridge and Cuffeytown Community. It was established in 1866 by free Blacks after the Civil War.
“It’s catastrophic,” Chesapeake fire Capt. Christopher Mackiewicz said. “The building is going to be condemned.”
Norfolk police officer faces charge of manslaughter
NORFOLK — A Norfolk police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man while he was off duty, authorities said Thursday.
Norfolk police said in a news release that Edmund Hoyt, 34, turned himself in at the Chesapeake City Jail on Thursday at the direction of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Hoyt was jailed without bond in the Jan. 19 shooting death of Kelvin White, 42.
News outlets reported at the time that police said Hoyt confronted White after receiving a call that a family member had been threatened with a weapon. Police said Hoyt shot White, who died at a hospital.
Woodbridge man guilty in fraud involving PPP funds
ALEXANDRIA — A Northern Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a $1.4 million fraud scheme to obtain federal funds meant for businesses struggling under the coronavirus pandemic.
Tarik Jaafar, 42, of Woodbridge admitted in U.S. District Court in Alexandria on Tuesday that he created four shell companies to fraudulently apply for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.
Prosecutors say he and his wife filed 18 separate loan applications seeking $6.6 million. They actually received $1.4 million in loans from various banks.
His wife, 43-year-old Monica Magdalena Jaworska of Ashburn, is also charged in the scheme and is scheduled to plead guilty this week.
