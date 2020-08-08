Winds from Isaias tear down part of historic Norfolk church
NORFOLK — Winds from Tropical Storm Isaias tore down parts of a Norfolk church that was built more than a century ago, including a stained-glass window depicting Jesus’ baptism.
The damage at First Baptist Church of Lambert’s Point in Norfolk happened Tuesday as the storm moved through the state, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said in a Twitter post. Debris also fell on a gas meter, causing a leak that was later fixed by workers, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
No one was inside the church when the front wall fell, said the Rev. Anthony Paige, senior pastor of the church.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the stained-glass window had been damaged since it had been encased in plywood for years, the newspaper reported.
Paige said the part of the church that was damaged was built in 1893. Before winds tore it down, the pastor said he had plans to transform that part into a center for other church functions. The storm’s havoc does not change those plans, he added.
“We’re not going to tear it down,” Paige said. “We’re going to fix it.”
The pastor said he hopes to raise funds to repair the damage, which he estimates will cost nearly $100,000.
The church holds services in another part of the church that was built in 2002.
N.C. man, 63, pleads guilty to threats against Black church
NORFOLK — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to threatening to burn down a Black church in Virginia Beach days after one of the church’s leaders took part in a vigil for George Floyd.
John Malcolm Bareswill, 63, entered the plea Wednesday, nearly two months after he was arrested on charges related to his alleged threat, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a news release.
Authorities said Bareswill, a resident of Catawba, N.C., also made racist remarks when he called the Baptist church in Virginia Beach to make the threats in June. He could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison during his hearing in November.
Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he pleaded for air. His death has sparked global demonstrations against racism and police brutality.
High court denies two appeals in Charlottesville rally beating
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Supreme Court of Virginia has denied the appeals of two men convicted in the brutal beating of a Black man in a Charlottesville parking garage the day of a violent white supremacist rally.
The court denied Jacob Scott Goodwin’s petition for appeal Wednesday and denied Alex Michael Ramos’ petition for appeal in early May, according to the office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.
Both were convicted of malicious wounding for their roles in the August 2017 beating of DeAndre Harris, which was captured in photos and videos widely shared online.
Goodwin was sentenced in 2018 to serve eight years in prison and Ramos was sentenced to serve six for their roles in the attack by a group of men. Harris was punched and hit with weapons and left with a spinal injury, a broken arm and head lacerations that required eight staples.
Prosecutors said Ramos hit Harris in the back of the head and bragged about the attack on Facebook.
Two other men were also charged and sentenced to prison for the attack on Harris.
