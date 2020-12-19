State briefs for Sunday, Dec. 20

The county announced Wednesday that its County Board had voted unanimously to adopt a new logo. The current logo depicts the pillars of Arlington House, a mansion overlooking the Potomac River that was Lee’s home before the Civil War.

The home’s history dates back to George Washington’s adopted son, George Washington Parke Custis. Lee married into the Custis family and took over management of the plantation and its slaves.

County officials say they want a logo that better reflects the county’s values. A new logo will be chosen after a process involving input from the public.

The move also comes shortly after Northern Virginia congressional members introduced legislation to end the official designation of Arlington House, a National Park Service site surrounded by Arlington National Cemetery, as a “Robert E. Lee Memorial.”

Feds seize 5,000 fake karaoke machines

CHESAPEAKE — Federal law enforcement officials in Virginia said nearly 5,000 fake karaoke machines from China have been seized and will likely be destroyed.