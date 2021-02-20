State briefs for Sunday, Feb. 21

Va. man accused of assault on officers at Capitol attack
NORFOLK — A Virginia man has been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol last month.
FBI agents arrested Jonathan Gennaro Mellis, 34, at his home in Williamsburg on Tuesday, FBI spokesperson Christina Pullen told The Virginian-Pilot.
A federal magistrate judge ordered Mellis, also known as Jon Gennaro, to be detained in jail until a remote court hearing on Friday.
In a court filing, an FBI agent said video footage from a police body camera showed Mellis and others people using sticks and other items as weapons to assault officers who were protecting the Capitol building. Mellis can be heard saying “Knock their masks off!” before swinging a stick at officers, the agent said.
After the siege, Mellis posted on his Facebook page about “storming the castle,” the court filing said.
“We want a forensic audit of the vote. Simple,” the post said. “We will not go away. We will not surrender.”
Mellis is one of more than 220 people who has been charged in federal court with offenses related to the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Va. Tech to dissolve Student Government Association
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will dissolve its Student Government Association and create a new undergraduate senate.
The Roanoke Times reported Wednesday that the university’s decision is aimed at increasing participation and diversity.
The announcement arrives months after accusations of dysfunction and sexism prompted a re-evaluation of the association. A task force recommended last week that an Undergraduate Student Senate take on the role of student governance. The task force was formed in the wake of allegations of political infighting, sexism and cronyism. There also were multiple impeachment attempts, high turnover and extensive vacancies.
The new student senate will do away with the executive, legislative and judicial branches and create a body made up of about 85 senators.
Martinsville store owner is sentenced in cartel case
ROANOKE — A former Virginia store owner has received eight years in federal prison for her part in a money laundering operation involving an international drug cartel.
Ana Bella Sanchez-Rios, 48, recently was sentenced for moving more than $4.3 million from her Martinsville store for the Mexican-based Jalisco New Generation Cartel, acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said in a news release. The U.S. Department of Justice considers the cartel to be among the most dangerous organizations in the world, the news release said.
According to court documents, Sanchez-Rios admitted that from May 2016 through September 2018 she used her business to launder the drug trafficking proceeds on behalf of CJNG. Her role was to receive U.S. currency from people working for CJNG, which she was aware was drug-trafficking proceeds gained through criminal activity, according to the news release. Sanchez-Rios also admitted wiring money to Mexico in small amounts using fake names and addresses as senders.
Sanchez-Rios and 12 members of the cartel were indicted in March 2019, the news release said. She pleaded guilty in June 2020 to conspiracy to commit money laundering and operating a business that transmitted criminally derived funds.
— From wire reports