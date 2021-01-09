State briefs for Sunday, Jan. 10

Man charged in shooting at Loudoun Walmart

STERLING — Police say a man has been arrested on 11 felony charges following a shooting last weekend that left a sheriff’s deputy and two civilians hurt at a Walmart store.

The Loudoun Sheriff’s Office said Steven E. Thodos of Sterling was facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, in the shooting. He was being held on no-bond status after being released from a hospital.

The incident occurred the afternoon of Jan. 2 at the Walmart in Dulles Crossing Plaza when two employees confronted a man who they believed had stolen items, authorities said.

As two deputies responded to take Thodos into custody, he began to struggle with them, pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking a deputy and the two employees, authorities said.

Thodos was also shot but fled in a stolen vehicle, authorities said. He was later taken into custody by Fairfax County police and taken to a hospital. Authorities said the sheriff’s deputy remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

