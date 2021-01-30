State briefs for Sunday, Jan. 31

The 303-mile pipeline will take natural gas drilled from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations and move it through West Virginia and Virginia.

UVA adds five in family to enslaved workers’ memorial

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The names of five family members have been added to a memorial to enslaved workers at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

The Daily Progress reports that the names were officially added at a private dedication on Jan. 19.

The University of Virginia’s Memorial to Enslaved Laborers acknowledges and honors an estimated 4,000 people who built and worked at the university. It was designed by Thomas Jefferson, the nation’s third president.

The names that were added were Davy Hern, Fanny Gillette Hern, Bonnycastle Hern, Lily Hern and Ben Snowden. The name of a sixth family member, Thirmston Hern, was already part of the memorial.

All six were related to an enslaved family at Monticello and to Charlottesville native Myra Anderson. “I grew up in Charlottesville — all of my life and in school we never heard about slavery at UVA,” Anderson said.