State briefs for Sunday, July 18

A judge sentenced Robert Lee Strickland Jr., 64, of Poquoson for concealing a 2018 hit-and-run crash that killed 50-year-old cyclist Brian Leonard Utne, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Authorities say Utne, a Newport News Shipbuilding engineer, had just finished a group ride after work. On his way home, he was struck by a Ford F-350 pickup, splitting the bike in two.

The pickup’s driver, Alexander Crosby, 28, of New Kent County, was sentenced to four years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and failing to stop. Prosecutors said he was towing a trailer in a work convoy when he hit Utne and kept going.

York-Poquoson Commonwealth’s Attorney Ben Hahn said that instead of calling 911, Strickland fired Crosby and told him to leave the area. He had the pickup towed to a body shop to fix the damage. The next day, he told workers that “as far as you know, Alex hit a deer.” Several witnesses came forward, and Strickland and Crosby were arrested.

Man who didn’t answer one phone call is back in prison

NEWPORT NEWS — After a halfway house couldn’t reach a former Newport News investment broker on home confinement, he was taken into custody to serve five more years in prison.