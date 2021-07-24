State briefs for Sunday, July 25

Racial disparities noted in traffic stops by police
NORFOLK — A newspaper’s analysis of state data shows that across Virginia, Black drivers are the only racial or ethnic group stopped by police at a higher rate than their share of the population.
Black drivers in Hampton Roads and across Virginia were also more likely to be stopped and searched by police than any other racial or ethnic group, according to The Virginian-Pilot’s analysis of data recently released as part of a law enacted by the General Assembly in 2020.
The Virginia Community Policing Act requires police to collect and report information on every traffic stop they conduct.
Black people make up about 20% of the state’s population, and Black drivers accounted for about 31% of traffic stops statewide, according to the data.
White drivers made up 63% of stops statewide; white people are 69% of the population.
Several Hampton Roads police agencies told The Virginian-Pilot that they regularly review data, including traffic stops, as a way to monitor and improve their practices.
AG: Police shootings video must be released
RICHMOND — Video footage of police shootings must be released to a victim’s family after an investigation closes unless specific exemptions apply, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in an opinion.
The July 16 opinion was written in response to an inquiry spurred by the case of an 18-year-old who was fatally shot by Roanoke County police officers in 2016, The Roanoke Times reported.
Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, requested the opinion last year in a letter that invoked Kionte Spencer’s case. Spencer’s brother has been shown a compilation of video from that night but has been seeking the full, unedited footage, according to The Roanoke Times.
In his opinion, Herring wrote that under a new transparency bill lawmakers passed earlier this year, police recordings are public records and must be released once an investigation concludes unless the footage can be withheld under one of the exemptions allowed. And even where an exception applies, then release is discretionary, Herring wrote.
Effort would make bay part of U.S. park service
NORFOLK — An effort is underway to make the larger Chesapeake Bay area part of the National Park Service.
Behind the effort is a group of conservation nonprofits, community leaders and lawmakers working to draft legislation in Congress. The Virginian-Pilot reported that the area would be called the Chesapeake National Recreation Area.
It’s unclear exactly what the recreation area would look like. Proponents don’t call for the entire bay to be included, but certain land-based sites would provide public access to it.