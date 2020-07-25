Va. Beach to remove 1905 Confederate monument
VIRGINIA BEACH — The city of Virginia Beach will remove a 115-year-old Confederate monument from public grounds near its municipal center.
The Virginia Beach City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to begin the removal process, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
The monument had been installed in 1905 outside a courthouse and in the same place that slave auctions were once held. The monument, which stands 27 feet tall, depicts a Confederate soldier holding a rifle.
At Thursday’s meeting, Virginia Beach officials listened to dozens of speakers before agreeing that the monument is viewed by many as divisive and a painful reminder of the past.
City officials said private land in the southern part of the city could be a potential relocation site. The land is owned by someone who is affiliated with the Sons of the Confederacy.
Meanwhile, state law requires city officials to explore any possible interest from museums, historical societies or military battlefields. The statue will be removed and placed in a secure place in the meantime.
Vienna man pleads guilty in swatting conspiracy
ALEXANDRIA — A former Old Dominion University student who targeted his school with a fake bomb threat so he could skip class has pleaded guilty to a swatting conspiracy that ended up encompassing a neo-Nazi leader and others who targeted a Black church, a news outlet and a Cabinet secretary.
John William Kirby Kelley, 19, of Vienna pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria to conspiring to transmit threats.
A former leader of a neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division, 26-year-old John C. Denton of Texas, recently pleaded guilty to his own role in the scheme.
Kelley suggested his own university as a target for the swatting calls “because he did not want to attend class,” according to court documents.
According to court documents, authorities began investigating Kelley in November 2018, when ODU received a call that someone armed with an AR-15 had hidden pipe bombs on campus. Police received a call hours later from someone with a similar voice who said he had dialed accidentally.
Other targets of the conspiracy included the Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria; then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen; and the offices of news outlet ProPublica, which published articles identifying Denton as an Atomwaffen leader.
Former tech company CEO charged in fraud scheme
ALEXANDRIA — The former CEO of a Virginia technology company has been charged with participating in a scheme that defrauded investors out of millions of dollars.
A federal indictment unsealed Friday charged Trustify Inc. co-founder Daniel Boice with five counts of wire fraud, one count of securities fraud and two counts of money laundering.
The indictment says Boice, 41, of Alexandria, fraudulently solicited investments in his Arlington-based company, which was billed as a service for connecting customers with private investigators.
Boice raised approximately $18.5 million from more than 90 investors and diverted much of that money for his personal benefit, the Justice Department said in a news release.
