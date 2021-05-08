State briefs for Sunday, May 2

Va. Beach police alter body camera policy

VIRGINIA BEACH — Police in the city of Virginia Beach will require officers’ body cameras to be activated immediately when a police officer indicates “en route” to a call for service.

The previous body camera policy required officers to activate cameras as soon as they arrived on the scene and as soon as it was “safe and practical to do so,” WAVY-TV reported.

The change in policy comes after the fatal police shooting of Donovon Lynch in the city’s Oceanfront area in late March. Lynch was a cousin of Pharrell Williams, a Grammy-winning musician and Virginia Beach native.

Police have said the body camera worn by the officer who shot Lynch was not activated for unknown reasons.

Lynch’s shooting has drawn calls from Williams and others for a thorough and transparent investigation. The incident remains under investigation.

Both Lynch and the police officer who shot him are Black. That officer and another officer who witnessed Lynch’s shooting have both said Lynch had a handgun, according to police.