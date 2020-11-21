State briefs for Sunday, Nov. 22

Franklin County to keep Confederate statue

ROCKY MOUNT — Officials in Southwest Virginia’s Franklin County have voted to keep a statue of a Confederate soldier in place outside the county’s courthouse.

The Roanoke Times reported that Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors vote came after a nonbinding referendum on Nov. 3 that asked voters to weigh in on whether the statue should be moved to a museum or another site. About 69% of voters were in favor of leaving the statue where it is.

The board voted for the referendum over the summer after hearing from residents who called the statue a symbol of white supremacy.

Some of the supervisors discussed the possibility of putting a plaque near the statue to add more context. But the board deferred discussion on the matter to a later date.

Man given five years for swapping barcodes

CHRISTIANSBURG — A man accused by authorities of swapping the barcodes between two items at a Walmart in Virginia has been sentenced to five years in prison with all but one day suspended.