State briefs for Sunday, Nov. 8

Draft report supports Dominion river project
JAMESTOWN — A new draft review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has found that Dominion Energy had no better alternative to stringing high-voltage lines across a historic stretch of the James River.
The power lines cross a part of the river that’s near where Britain established Jamestown, its first permanent colony in what is now the United States. Dominion said the power lines are necessary to prevent rolling blackouts in Newport News and elsewhere.
The Corps of Engineers launched a formal Environmental Impact Statement review last year after conservation groups filed a lawsuit challenging the project’s permit from the Corps. The groups argued that the 295-foot tall towers would ruin a landscape where Jamestown’s settlers landed.
The Daily Press reported Tuesday that a draft of the Corps’ impact statement said that other options provided no discernibly smaller effect on the environment. Or they were not feasible, too costly or would do more environmental damage.
The draft statement is now open for public comment. The Corps will then review those comments, respond to them and issue its final statement. The final impact statement will also be open for public comment and could be amended. Final publication is set for next summer.
Northern Neck man charged in rapes dating to 1990s
ARLINGTON — A 63-year-old man from Virginia’s Northern Neck has been charged with a series of rapes and assaults that occurred nearly 30 years ago near a Metrorail station in Northern Virginia.
Arlington County police announced charges Wednesday against Michael Thomson of Montross, including rape and forcible sodomy.
DNA evidence resubmitted for analysis by a cold case unit yielded a hit that led officers to Thomson. He was arrested Tuesday at his home and was being held without bail.
Police believe Thomson was responsible for four different assaults at gunpoint throughout 1991 of women who were walking home from a Metro station in East Falls Church.
Thomson’s lawyer did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
Marine board approves extended crab pot season
NORFOLK — Regulators of Virginia’s fisheries have decided to extend the traditional crab pot season. And they say it shouldn’t have a big impact on the crab populations in the Chesapeake Bay.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the Virginia Marine Resources Commission extended the crab pot season by 20 days, until Dec. 19. The goal is to make up for losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The commission said that social distancing restrictions and stay-at-home orders have cut demand at restaurants.
“Based on estimates of abundance and the lack of fishing effort during the early period of the pandemic, researchers believe the extended season will have minimal impact on annual harvest,” the commission said.
Chris Moore, senior ecosystem scientist with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said that “the concern was that watermen had a hard year and with crab populations relatively stable and healthy, we could do this.”
He added: “The commission struck a good balance here.”
The commission estimates that the extension would add about 100,000 to 200,000 pounds to the annual harvest.
