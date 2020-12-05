State briefs for Sunday, Nov. 8

Draft report supports Dominion river project

JAMESTOWN — A new draft review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has found that Dominion Energy had no better alternative to stringing high-voltage lines across a historic stretch of the James River.

The power lines cross a part of the river that’s near where Britain established Jamestown, its first permanent colony in what is now the United States. Dominion said the power lines are necessary to prevent rolling blackouts in Newport News and elsewhere.

The Corps of Engineers launched a formal Environmental Impact Statement review last year after conservation groups filed a lawsuit challenging the project’s permit from the Corps. The groups argued that the 295-foot tall towers would ruin a landscape where Jamestown’s settlers landed.

The Daily Press reported Tuesday that a draft of the Corps’ impact statement said that other options provided no discernibly smaller effect on the environment. Or they were not feasible, too costly or would do more environmental damage.