State briefs for Sunday, Oct. 18

Two charged in death of bicyclist in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH — A bicyclist died after he was struck by a car that was involved in an illegal street race in Virginia Beach, according to police.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that Anthony Francis Tempesco, 19, and Hallam Alexander Guiler, 18, have been charged with causing the death of another while engaging in a race. They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The incident occurred on the night of Oct. 8. Police said the man on the bike, Edward Charles Richardson, was pronounced dead shortly after being struck.

Man sentenced for raising chickens to sell for fighting

VIRGINIA BEACH — A man accused of raising hundreds of roosters in Virginia to ship overseas for cockfighting was sentenced to six months in jail.

Emmanuel Garcia, 55, received his sentence in Virginia Beach Circuit Court, where a judge also ordered him to pay more than $6,200 in overtime costs for services provided by the city’s animal control office during the investigation, The Virginian-Pilot reported.