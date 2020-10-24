State briefs for Sunday, Oct. 25

City officials have given the green light to spend $30 million on several projects that had been put on hold during the pandemic, reported The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk. One project refurbishes Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, which was abandoned after the May 2019 shooting.

“These projects were teed up and ready to go,” said Deputy City Manager David Bradley. “We just decided, let’s be extra cautious.”

Building 2, which could reopen by spring 2022, will now house the police department headquarters and a police precinct. Previous city employees of Building 2 — currently working from home or in temporary office space — ultimately will return to other buildings.

The money released Tuesday will be part of $83 million in expenses to renovate three buildings at the city complex over the next several years. Bonds are funding the projects.

A new city hall is already getting built and will open in fall 2021.

