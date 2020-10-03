State briefs for Sunday, Oct. 4

Environmental groups challenge gas pipeline

Environmental groups have filed a challenge against permits that were recently issued to the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The Roanoke Times reported that a petition was filed with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.

The Sierra Club and seven other environmental groups challenged permits that were recently reissued. The permits would allow the natural gas pipeline to cross nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands along its 303-mile path in Virginia and West Virginia.

The project has been barred from active construction for nearly a year. But after two key sets of federal permits were restored, Mountain Valley asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to lift its stop-work order. But environmental groups have requested that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stay its new permits for waterbody crossings.

Mountain Valley says there is a public need for natural gas. But environmental groups say the pipeline is polluting a scenic part of the country.

