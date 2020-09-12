State briefs for Sunday, Sept. 13

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Third former Taylor staffer charged with election fraud

VIRGINIA BEACH — Authorities in Virginia Beach have filed election fraud charges against a third former campaign staffer for former Rep. Scott Taylor, R-2nd.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that Heather Guillot was indicted Tuesday by a Virginia Beach grand jury. Guillot’s attorney, Richard Doummar, declined to comment on the indictment.

Guillot had served as a consultant for Taylor’s 2018 re-election bid. She is accused of submitting forged signatures of voters in order to get a third-party spoiler candidate on the 2018 ballot.

The effort was widely seen as a strategy to siphon votes away from Taylor’s Democratic opponent, Elaine Luria, who ultimately won the race.

Special prosecutor John Beamer said the ballot fraud investigation isn’t over and that he expects to seek at least one more indictment.

Beamer added that no one has been cleared, including Taylor. The former congressman is challenging Luria again this year in an effort to get his seat back.

