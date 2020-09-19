State briefs for Sunday, Sept. 20

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marker for first Confederate soldier’s death to be moved

FAIRFAX — A Northern Virginia county has voted to remove a monument marking the spot where the first Confederate soldier died in the Civil War.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted 9-1 at its Tuesday meeting to remove the stone marker, along with two cannons on either side of it, on the grounds of the county courthouse.

The monument marks the spot where Capt. John Marr of the Warrenton Rifles was killed in the Battle of Fairfax Court House on June 1, 1861.

The 6-ton granite monument, which was unveiled in 1904, bears a simple inscription noting that it marks the scene where Marr died.

The monument will be placed in storage. The county estimates that removal will cost $20,000.

Fairfax proposes overhaul for admission to top school

FAIRFAX — Virginia’s largest school system is proposing a radical overhaul of how it admits students to an elite magnet school in an effort to develop a more diverse student body.