State briefs for Sunday, Sept. 20

Marker for first Confederate soldier’s death to be moved
FAIRFAX — A Northern Virginia county has voted to remove a monument marking the spot where the first Confederate soldier died in the Civil War.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted 9-1 at its Tuesday meeting to remove the stone marker, along with two cannons on either side of it, on the grounds of the county courthouse.
The monument marks the spot where Capt. John Marr of the Warrenton Rifles was killed in the Battle of Fairfax Court House on June 1, 1861.
The 6-ton granite monument, which was unveiled in 1904, bears a simple inscription noting that it marks the scene where Marr died.
The monument will be placed in storage. The county estimates that removal will cost $20,000.
Fairfax proposes overhaul for admission to top school
FAIRFAX — Virginia’s largest school system is proposing a radical overhaul of how it admits students to an elite magnet school in an effort to develop a more diverse student body.
The proposal touted Tuesday by Fairfax County schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand would eliminate a high-stakes admissions test used to judge applicants for the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. Instead, students who meet qualifications, including a 3.5 grade-point average and an algebra background, would be admitted on a lottery basis from multiple geographic regions within the county.
The school is regularly ranked among the nation’s top high schools, and many families plan their children’s educational careers around gaining acceptance to TJ. But Black and Hispanic students have been woefully underrepresented in the school’s student body.
The proposed changes are similar to changes being those considered statewide for 19 selective “Governor’s Schools” across Virginia, including TJ.
Opponents of the change say it would dilute the quality of education that TJ could offer. Some also have criticized the changes as anti-Asian because Asian American students now represent about 70% of the TJ student body and would likely see diminished representation under the new plan.
Norfolk Circuit Court will resume jury trials after halt
NORFOLK — One of Virginia’s largest courts will restart jury trials this week, six months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Tidewater-area judges to halt them.
Norfolk Circuit Court is one of four courts statewide that the Virginia Supreme Court has allowed to conduct jury trials again, The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported.
The Supreme Court banned all lower courts from conducting jury trials starting in mid-May, but Norfolk already had postponed them in mid-March. Courts can petition the high court to restart jury trials.
Potential jurors in Norfolk Circuit Court will be kept in small groups and will have to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Once in court, they won’t sit in jury boxes but rather in seats 6 feet apart, and they’ll decide verdicts in an empty courtroom, rather than in a special side room that is normally used.
Norfolk’s judges already have been holding in-person hearings of several types, including bench trials in which a judge renders a verdict.
The Supreme Court also has allowed jury trials again in the counties of Henrico, Alleghany and Stafford.
— From wire reports