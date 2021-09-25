State briefs for Sunday, Sept. 26

Stafford board denounces CRT, preferred pronouns

STAFFORD — Leaders in a Northern Virginia county voted to withhold funding for school programs that would teach critical race theory or ask that students identify their chosen pronouns.

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to denounce the teaching of critical race theory and The 1619 Project in county schools and condemned requiring students to choose their own pronouns, according to local news outlets. The supervisors said they could withhold any money the school system spends on either.

Republican Supervisor Gary Snellings, the proposal’s author, and other board members at the meeting said that by controlling the county School Board’s funding, they wanted to ensure that programs and policies align with community desires.

Several weeks ago, the acting schools superintendent said the school system isn’t teaching critical race theory and that teachers aren’t told to ask students their preferred pronouns.