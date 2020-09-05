State briefs for Sunday, Sept. 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia health official previews vaccination plans

PORTSMOUTH — The state of Virginia has been spending the last few months figuring out how to quickly distribute a coronavirus vaccine to millions of people.

The Roanoke Times reported Thursday that an incident command center has been working since June to lay the groundwork for stockpiling necessary supplies and communicating with the public.

Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia’s health commissioner, told the state’s Board of Health during its quarterly meeting that it will likely be late winter before a vaccine is ready. But he said the state will be attempting to vaccinate a huge number of people in a very short time.

He added that the politicization of the coronavirus pandemic will present a challenge.

“Hopefully, we will get a vaccine that has gone through Phase 3 trials and has been shown to be safe and effective,” Oliver said. “We can really go out there, and convince people to go out and get it.”