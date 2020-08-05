Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTH CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTH CENTRAL HANOVER COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CENTRAL HENRICO COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF RICHMOND IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 1115 PM EDT. * AT 808 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. BETWEEN 1.5 AND 2.5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...DOPPLER RADAR. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE... RICHMOND, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, MECHANICSVILLE, BON AIR, TUCKAHOE, EAST HIGHLAND PARK, LAKESIDE, BENSLEY, MONTROSE, CHAMBERLAYNE AND DUMBARTON. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS UP TO 1.5 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. IF YOU ARE IN THE WARNED AREA MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY. RESIDENTS LIVING ALONG STREAMS AND CREEKS SHOULD TAKE IMMEDIATE PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED