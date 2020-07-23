State Fair of Virginia

No corn dogs or funnel cakes or baby animals or spine-tingling rides - fears over COVID-19 means no State Fair of Virginia this year. 

"We really tried, we just cannot make it work this year," said Pam Wiley, director of communications for the Virginia Farm Bureau, which operates the fair. Wiley said staff had spent months trying to figure out ways to make the fair work within state health guidelines so that everyone - from fair-goers and vendors to staff and volunteers - would be safe.

When asked about the last time the fair was canceled, Wiley said staff had gone through the history books and figured out that it was during World War II. Before that, 1918, because of the Spanish influenza. 

"It's been a long time," she said. 

More than 245,000 people attended the fair in 2019. As of Wednesday, the state reported 80,393 cases of COVID-19. 

They're disappointed, but Wiley said they're already looking toward next year. 

"We will be back in 2021."

