A state panel on Friday unanimously recommended that Virginia's statue of Robert E. Lee at the U.S. Capitol be moved to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond.
Historian Ed Ayers, former president of the University of Richmond, made the motion to ask whether the museum wants to take ownership of the statue. The museum "has done a remarkable job of broadening and deepening its representation of Virginia history," Ayers said during the panel's online meeting. He said the museum has proved to be an excellent steward "of the diversity of Virginia's past."
Ayers said the museum has "the institutional capacity" to deal with accepting the statue and "the curatorial expertise" to deal with it appropriately.
Emily Lucier, a spokeswoman for the museum, said in an email: "We have heard of the commission’s discussion and vote; however, we have not yet received their formal request. We will comment once we have received some official communication."
The move is the latest step in Virginia's push to remove its official ties to Confederate iconography. Those efforts took on a greater impetus after the killing of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police sparked protests against racial injustice in Richmond and around the nation.
On July 24, the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol, which the General Assembly created this year, voted to take the statue down and replace it with a to-be-determined Virginian. Each state contributes two statues to the U.S. Capitol collection. The Lee statue has represented Virginia at the U.S. Capitol for more than a century. Virginia's other statue in the collection depicts George Washington.
Northam said in a statement after the July 24 vote that “The Robert E. Lee statue does not tell our full and true story, and it has never represented all Virginians."
On July 31, Northam wrote to J. Brett Blanton, architect of the U.S. Capitol, requesting approval for immediate removal of the Lee statue. The commission estimates that the removal of the statue will cost between $13,000 and $15,000.
The panel will schedule a public hearing on whose statue should replace the Lee at the U.S. Capitol. The only person who signed up to speak during Friday's meeting, Bo Hammond, a tour guide in Washington and in Northern Virginia, suggested honoring George C. Marshall, a former U.S. Army chief of staff, Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense. Marshall, perhaps best remembered for the Marshall Plan that helped rebuild Europe after World War II, was a longtime Loudoun County resident.
